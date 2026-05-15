ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ's BLUE MEDUSA Releases Second Single 'Flying Monkey'

After the breakout success of "Checkmate", a single that rapidly established itself as one of the most enthusiastically embraced metal releases of the year, former ARCH ENEMY and current DRAGONFORCE vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has returned with "Flying Monkey", the highly anticipated second single from BLUE MEDUSA.

White-Gluz is joined in BLUE MEDUSA by guitarists Alyssa Day (MINDSCAR, ABSENTIA) and Dani Sophia (ex-Till Lindemann). Bassist Alicia Vigil (DRAGONFORCE, VIGIL OF WAR) and drummer Delaney Jaster (STITCHED UP HEART) will also take part in BLUE MEDUSA's live shows.

"Flying Monkey" is an explosive, dark, layered, and emotionally charged release that further establishes BLUE MEDUSA as one of the most compelling new forces in modern heavy music.

"Flying Monkey" is available now on all digital streaming platforms, while the official music video can be seen below.

Written as an intensely layered piece of symbolic self-expression "Flying Monkey" is packed with hidden meanings, psychological allegory and double entendres woven throughout both the song and its accompanying visual world. Every creative choice — from wardrobe and props to the colour palette and even the debris carried in the wind — was intentionally designed by White-Gluz to reflect deeper themes embedded within the lyrics and narrative.

The video was once again co-directed by White-Gluz and Vincente Cordero and the single artwork was digitally painted by White-Gluz herself.

Musically, the track highlights the dynamic chemistry and distinct artistic voices within BLUE MEDUSA. The instrumentation of the song was composed by Sophia, who states: "'Flying Monkey' was written in this really liminal space, this waiting area in between chapters in my life, and the melodies reflect the themes of the nightmares I was having at the time. No matter where I was, I kept hearing an out-of-tune music box playing in the distance…"

White-Gluz, who co-produced and arranged the track, wrote the lyrics and vocal melodies, says: "'Flying Monkey' is exactly the kind of music I want to be making. I am so inspired by Dani and Alyssa. This BLUE MEDUSA album is almost like writing my memoirs and I have loved every aspect of creating it."

Day, who composed the instrumentation for the band's breakout debut single "Checkmate", delivers a standout guitar solo performance on "Flying Monkey" and states: "The bridge section of 'Flying Monkey' gave me a fun space to stretch outside my usual harmonic comfort zone and play with some scales and sequences I don't always reach for. It turned into this quirky, sassy, techy little solo that I genuinely love playing. We had a blast shooting the video too, and I'm really excited for everyone to finally see and hear this one."

With "Checkmate" already generating major excitement around the project and introducing audiences to BLUE MEDUSA's ambitious sonic and visual identity, "Flying Monkey" pushes even further, showcasing the band's cinematic storytelling, technical musicianship, and emotionally provocative songwriting.

BLUE MEDUSA continues carving out a world where every detail matters and where heavy music becomes both catharsis and psychological theatre.

In a recent interview with Germany's Metal Hammer magazine, Alissa was asked how difficult it was for her to announce her departure from ARCH ENEMY last November after an 11-year tenure with the extreme metal titans. She responded: "It was definitely difficult but change is always a wild mix of fear and excitement. When you spend that many years with something, it becomes a huge part of your life and identity. So making that announcement wasn't something I took lightly. I had devoted an enormous amount of my creative energy to the project for more than half of my career."

She continued: "I really love music and art, I can't bear to treat it like just another day at the office. That's why I put so much extra care and intention into every lyric, performance, recording, and visual that I do. I felt a real responsibility to handle the announcement with respect for the fans, for the music, and for myself. Just getting straight to the point felt like the only way to honor my past while also stepping confidently into what comes next."

Regarding the reaction to her exit from ARCH ENEMY, Alissa said: "The fans' and industry peers' responses honestly blew me away. There was so much love, encouragement, and genuine support, more than ever before, and it felt incredibly energizing. What really stood out to me was how strongly people connected to the idea of my growth and evolution. It made me feel deeply grateful and also very motivated. It reinforced that the connection we've built is strong, and that it naturally carries forward. That is something I have always been focused on in my career: stepping outside of my comfort zone and outside of the box so that I can have artistic freedom without being typecast. That support gave me a lot of confidence and excitement about the future, because I really do believe that art and artists are meant to evolve."

White-Gluz, former vocalist of Canadian extreme metallers THE AGONIST, joined ARCH ENEMY in 2014 as the replacement for Angela Gossow. Angela, who joined ARCH ENEMY in 2000 and made her debut on the now-classic "Wages Of Sin" (2001),stepped down as frontwoman and is now focusing on management, while Alissa took her place.

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

Throughout her career, the now-40-year-old Alissa has consistently used her music as a vehicle for social change, addressing pressing issues such as environmental conservation, veganism, and the ethical treatment of animals.

ARCH ENEMY played its final show with White-Gluz at the closing concert of the band's European "Blood Dynasty" 2025 tour with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER on November 15, 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer