KORN's RAY LUZIER Says A Lot Of Drummers Rely On Getting Things Fixed In The Studio: 'That Stuff Drives Me Nuts'

In a new interview with Drummer's Review presenter Ollie Winiberg, KORN drummer Ray Luzier was asked what piece of advice he would give to aspiring drummers. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Aspiring drummers? Go to law school. No… Get a doctor degree, and then... No. You know, it's a wacky, wacky road, especially today. It's not like it was when I was getting my start back in the day.

"Everyone knows that the Internet rules everything — everybody's online doing everything, everybody's doing this — so it's a lot of figuring out the system of today," he explained. "But stop relying on... One thing that bums me out about today is a lot of drummers will play — they'll just get by, 'cause they know in the studio it can get fixed. That stuff drives me nuts. Play your instrument. Get in the garage and suck. I don't care if it's for five, 10 years — whatever you need to do — play with musicians all the time. Play with people. Don't rely on the studio, 'cause people are getting burnt out on the whole stale, stiff, soulless music… We're all humans, we're not perfect, but you can perfect or get close to what you want to achieve on your instrument by putting the time in. So put the time in on your instrument. Stop relying on the studio to help you fix everything."

Ray is best known for his work with the multi-Grammy-winning band KORN, which he joined in 2007. Before that, he recorded and toured with David Lee Roth (1997 - 2005),Jake E. Lee, Billy Sheehan, THE NIXONS, ARCADE, HIDEOUS SUN DEMONS and ARMY OF ANYONE. Ray released an instructional DVD based on his teaching years at Musicians Institute. He also realized a childhood dream by playing drums on a dozen albums for the famed Shrapnel Records label.

In 1998, Ray's determination and amazing ability to network landed him behind the drum kit for the David Lee Roth band, a gig he held down for over seven years.

When KORN was looking for a new drummer, Luzier reportedly flew to Seattle to audition on then-fill-in drummer Joey Jordison's last day with the group. When told to learn only five of KORN songs, Ray learned over thirty.

Luzier was raised just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to Los Angeles in 1988 to pursue a career in music.

A little over a decade ago, Ray relocated his family — wife Aspen Brandy Lea and their two sons, Hudson Ray and Beck Jagger — to Franklin, Tennessee.

Ray lived in Los Angeles for 16 years before moving to Nashville.

Photo credit: Tim Saccenti