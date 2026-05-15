BEARTOOTH Announces New Album 'Pure Ecstasy', Shares Music Video For Title Track

BEARTOOTH will release a new album, "Pure Ecstasy", on August 28 via Fearless Records. Marking the band's sixth album and first release with the label, "Pure Ecstasy" finds BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo pushing the group further than ever before across 11 massive tracks that channel both the chaos and clarity of hard-won personal growth.

Today BEARTOOTH has also dropped the album's opening title track where Shomo lays everything bare from the first note. It's a raw, disorienting entry point — where extremes of emotion blur together — setting the tone for an album built on confronting every high and low without flinching.

"Song one is always a crucial part of an album to me. It's gotta lock you into the vibe out of the gate," says Shomo. "'Pure Ecstasy' was birthed in a studio with Misha Mansoor, ridiculous loudspeakers, and the dumbest heaviest chugs we could chug. Once it was brought home and expanded on with Jordan Fish, there was no question it was the album opener. Play loud and kick ass."

The official music video for the "Pure Ecstasy" title track, directed by Zebulon Griffin, can be seen below.

Following the chart-dominating success of 2023's "The Surface" — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative and Hard Music charts and produced the No. 1 rock radio hits "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive" — BEARTOOTH entered a new creative and commercial stratosphere. "Pure Ecstasy" builds on that momentum while expanding the band into even more ambitious territory, capturing Shomo reckoning with both the darkest and brightest parts of himself in real time.

The album's first single "Free", released earlier this year, introduced this next chapter of BEARTOOTH with towering hooks and radical self-examination. Shomo cites the song as "the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

That honesty has always been the foundation of BEARTOOTH. Since emerging from Shomo's Ohio basement in 2013, the band has transformed anxiety, depression, anger and self-destruction into cathartic modern rock anthems that resonate with millions worldwide. From the gold-certified "Hated" and platinum "In Between" to over 1.3 billion streams globally, sold-out tours, and a recent run supporting BAD OMENS on their arena tour, BEARTOOTH's rise has mirrored the growing mainstream dominance of modern heavy music itself.

But "Pure Ecstasy" represents something different. Bigger and more collaborative than any previous BEARTOOTH album, the record finds Shomo stretching himself toward a new level of vulnerability — and for the first time he didn't do it alone. Early songwriting contributions from Skyler Accord (ISSUES, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, BILMURI) helped shape early tracks. Meanwhile, working alongside Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, POPPY, ARCHITECTS) cracked Caleb fully open, pushing a rawer examination than ever before. The collaborative spirit continued throughout the recording process as well: bassist Oshie Bichar, guitarists Zach Huston and Will Deely, and drummer Connor Denis — who have evolved into a formidable live unit around Shomo — all played larger roles than ever before. "Pure Ecstasy" also marks the first BEARTOOTH album where Shomo did not perform every instrument himself, with Denis performing drums across the record during sessions at NRG Recording Studios.

For years, BEARTOOTH turned pain into anthems shouted back at the world. "Pure Ecstasy" captures what happens on the other side of that fight: not perfection or peace, but the possibility of freedom.

"Pure Ecstasy" track listing

01. Pure Ecstasy

02. Eyes Closed

03. Bullshit

04. Beautiful Again

05. Stadiums

06. Free

07. Sorry

08. Lose You To Find Me

09. You

10. For Me By Me

11. Made It

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn