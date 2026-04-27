ALL THAT REMAINS Singer PHILIP LABONTE's 2024 Op-Ed On Crisis Facing Men And Boys Gains Momentum As Federal Legislation Emerges

Philip Labonte, founder and lead singer of ALL THAT REMAINS, is drawing attention to his 2024 op-ed, "The Silent Crisis: Why Society Is Failing Men And Boys", as new legislation introduced by Reps. Nathanial Moran (TX-1) and Derrick Van Orden (WI-3) reflects growing concern around the challenges facing men and boys in America. The op-ed was followed by multiple meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss how Congress can support boys and men across the country.

In the op-ed, Labonte highlighted rising male disengagement from education, work, and community, alongside increasing rates of depression, addiction, and suicide. His perspective is shaped by decades of direct interaction with fans, many of whom have shared personal struggles with isolation and lack of purpose.

"We are watching too many young men drift without direction or support," said Labonte. "If we don't take this seriously, we risk losing an entire generation not just of men, but of fathers and leaders."

Recent data underscores these concerns. According to the Pew Research Center, men now make up just 44% of college students, while the National Institute of Mental Health reports significantly higher suicide rates among men.

While the newly introduced legislation marks an important step in elevating these issues, Labonte is calling for broader awareness and action.

"This is a societal issue that requires real attention and real solutions," he added. "Acknowledging the problem is just the beginning."

Labonte is the founder and lead singer of ALL THAT REMAINS, a platinum-selling rock band with multiple Billboard-charting releases. He is also a contributor to "Timcast IRL", a popular podcast hosted by renowned American YouTuber Tim Pool, and an advocate for issues impacting men and boys.

Labonte reportedly identifies as a libertarian, even though his views often align with right-wing ideals, with a particular emphasis on his strong advocacy for the right to bear arms.