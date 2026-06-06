BIOHAZARD's EVAN SEINFELD Says He 'Loves' Fitness: 'You Get Out' Exactly 'What You Put In. You Can't Cheat It.'

In a new interview with Bill Bailey of Today's Boondoggle Podcast, BIOHAZARD vocalist/bassist Evan Seinfeld spoke about his recently launched fitness app Full Metal Fitness. Members of Full Metal Fitness receive a state-of-the-art app including a workout program custom-tailored to your goals; an easy-to-follow meal plan to help you achieve your optimal results, not only for fitness but for longevity; a weekly Full Metal accountability video call led by Evan with all of the members who are training together virtually; and a one-on-one video coaching with Evan in the platinum and diamond memberships.

Regarding how the idea for Full Metal Fitness came about, Seinfeld, who previously founded Mantorship, a men's support platform designed to help others "connect with their truth and purpose", said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've been coaching guys for some years, and I don't market myself as a coach. A lot of guys come to me when they see my content: 'Do you coach men?' 'Do you coach women?' I really don't, but I've coached quite a few men over the last — I don't know — five years or so. And I love fitness, man. It's like the truth. It is exactly you get out what you put in. It's fucking honest. You can't cheat it. It doesn't lie. You take a shortcut, you pay for it later. It's something that raises your vibration, your endorphins. It changes your body chemistry. And when I'm fresh out of the gym, I'm my kindest, humblest self. I'm the happiest I'm gonna be all day. There's no chemical or drug that I'm gonna feel more than that. It's borderline orgasmic, but it has staying power. And when I'm working on myself and I know I'm the best version of myself right the fuck now at this age, think about what that does for my confidence and my self-belief in that I have the ability to come up with a plan, execute on the plan, put in the work, and get the results and learn to love the process.

"Full Metal Fitness started off — well, I just started running a beach workout for the men in Mantorship, and then it became co-ed and then it became really big," he explained. "And I started teaching yoga. And I've always been helping other guys in the gym, just getting their workouts together, getting their diets together, stressing the importance of a big-picture plan for your eating habits, not just to be on a diet.

"I had a guy that I was working out with in Tulum. His name was Javi. He was a bodyguard, and he came to a mentorship. We became friends, and he introduced me to the people from MacroActive who build fitness apps for the top, top fitness influencers in the world. And I got to do a conversation with them, and it was a long time of courting and figuring out if this was something I really wanted to do. I wanted to be, like, a hardcore/heavy metal Jack LaLanne [American fitness and nutrition guru and motivational speaker]. Because I love to say, 'All right, everybody. We're here, 50 people on the beach. Let's go fucking run a mile each way real fast. Let's go.' I fucking love to do that. I love to feel the people running alongside of me be part of something, a community. It feels like you're in '300' or something."

Evan continued: "There's something about artists. They feel so much, and it's no coincidence so many lead singers of the '90s, or of any time, lost it or commit suicide. All the Chris Cornells, Chester Benningtons, Kurt Cobains, Scott Weilands — it goes on and on and on. These are people who've experienced the highest, highest highs, and life could fucking ... You could become really jaded and skewed. Life could turn into black and white. And anything you experience at a super high wow is suddenly your big dopamine rush. And there's oxytocin, there's all the other chemicals that we feel. So, when I started running these workouts, I realized it was like giving me a vibe like I was going to play with BIOHAZARD, like it's a gig. And I got really excited about it. And I started coming up with the idea to put together a workout, kind of a la P90X or Insanity, where… We're in the final edit. It's gonna be up on YouTube. It's probably gonna be free if I can work it out with the music. But it's, like, okay, you give me 60 minutes. All you need is a pair of five- or 10-pound dumbbells, and turn up the music and follow along, and it's a full-body, like a HIIT training workout, functional fitness. There's pushups, there's curls, some presses, some squats, some jump rope, and it's a tough workout, and it's set to IRON MAIDEN and BLACK SABBATH and JUDAS PRIEST and SLAYER. It's badass. And the CRO-MAGS and MADBALL and a little BIOHAZARD in there, and SICK OF IT ALL and DEEP PURPLE and MOTÖRHEAD and DIO. It's fucking really cool. And I started building a community of people dedicated to training with me. So I built an app that helps you to achieve your goals, period. So there's very specific workout plans. I filmed over 150 demonstration videos of every exercise and the angle and the best way I think to do it. And you get a diet with macros, with a meal plan, with a shopping list, with recipes, with a shopping list for the week. And there's accountability calls. Once a week we get on, and everybody has to say, 'How many days did you train this week, Bill?' 'How was your diet this week, Bill?' You gotta be honest 'cause you're gonna get the results or not. Me, I'm looking for all the people in my app to gain muscle, lose fat, improve their body composition, improve their mood, their confidence, and learn to love the process of training. 'Cause when you fall in love with the work, then you get the fucking results. But when you see it as something that you don't wanna do, you gotta learn to change your mind. So we talk a lot about that as well. And I pair guys up to keep each other accountable, and there are different levels and tiers of coaching. There are guys who have a gold or a platinum or even a diamond membership, where they have access to me, because they're ballers and they're out in some expensive restaurant and they don't know what to order and they need advice, or they're not at their home. They can't make it to a gym and they need a body weight workout or they need some advice. And some people, just having somebody there to reach out to helps keep them accountable. And oddly, the whole thing is all people from the scene. All the guys in Full Metal are hardcore and metal guys who are in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and everybody's leveling up."

Seinfeld clarified: "A lot of guys from Mantorship joined Full Metal Fitness, a lot of guys from Full Metal Fitness joined Mantorship, but they're separate things. And if you're interested in getting in the best shape of your life, man or woman, and you like heavy metal, it's kind of a culture.

"And here's the culmination of it," he added. "We're playing at a huge festival [in the U.K.] called Bloodstock. BIOHAZARD has a new album, 'Divided We Fall'. We're out on world tour. I'm in the middle of 30 shows with SEPULTURA and EXODUS here in the U.S., and then we're going to Europe for 40 shows. And Bloodstock is a festival with 100,000 people that's been going on for 25 years, and every year that we play at it, I've done a Mantorship circle of brotherhood. The first year we did that, they had over 300 guys respond to the e-mail, and they only had a private space for about 25. It was not good, so we're trying to do something else. But they invited me to put on a Full Metal workout on one of the stages. So just 'cause you're at a music festival… I like to bend culture. You don't have to drink and get fucked up and eat hot dogs just 'cause you like music. You can come to the festival and fucking get a sick workout in and raise your fucking vibration, and then you can even eat something healthy afterwards. Because me, I wanna live long and I wanna prosper and I wanna feel good."

When Full Metal Fitness was first announced in April, Evan said in a statement: "I am launching Full Metal Fitness, my very own fitness app, and building a community of badass metalheads and hardcore fans who are getting fit and leveling up our lives together!

"Throughout my life, I have struggled with my weight, my physical fitness and, of course, my confidence and body image.

"After years of discipline and consistency in workout, diet and lifestyle choices, I find myself at 58 years young and in the best shape of my life, not only physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well.

"Helping others experience the power of transformation is my new passion. It is my mission to share this with fans around the world so we can keep each other on track while creating a supportive community to further the practice of better health, mind, body, and spirit.

"In addition to getting in the best shape of your life, you will be joining a robust community of like-minded people like you and me who love metal, who love fitness, and seek motivation and guidance to become a better version of themselves every day.

"We make this easy for you! All you have to do is show up and follow the plan, put on your headphones, put in the effort and have a good time doing it. We even provide the soundtrack guaranteed to get you pumped.

"When you sign up, you receive a customized workout plan, diet, shopping list, recipes with very exact macros, demonstration, videos of every single exercise a plan that is updated often to help you meet your goals and, depending on the level of coaching you receive, there are one-on-one video calls with me and texting to answer your questions.

"If you're ready to get in the best shape of your life and you've been putting it off, come train with someone who's transformed their own life and has a huge passion about helping others. If not now, then when?"

After living in Los Angeles for a long time, Seinfeld moved to Tulum, Mexico in 2021. Seinfeld later founded the aforementioned Mantorship. Drawing from his experiences in recovery programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, he developed group discussions centered on vulnerability and self-acceptance, concepts often missing in male culture.

BIOHAZARD first studio album in over a decade, "Divided We Fall", came out last October via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

Photos courtesy of Evan Seinfeld / Adrenaline PR