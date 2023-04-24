ALTER BRIDGE Announces August 2023 North American Tour With SEVENDUST And MAMMOTH WVH

ALTER BRIDGE has announced a summer 2023 leg of the "Pawns & Kings" tour, featuring support from SEVENDUST and MAMMOTH WVH. The trek will kick off on August 1 in Buffalo, New York and conclude on August 31 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. MJT will also appear at the last seven shows of the tour.

ALTER BRIDGE's newly announced 2023 North American tour dates:

Aug. 1 - Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Event Complex ^

Aug. 2 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

Aug. 4 - Charleston, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *^

Aug. 5 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors ^

Aug. 7 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

Aug. 8 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

Aug. 10 - Quebec City, QC @ Agora Port de Québec ^

Aug. 12 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) ^

Aug. 13 - Johnstown, PA @ 1 st Summit Arena ^

Aug. 16 - Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair #^

Aug. 17 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live *^

Aug. 19 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater ^

Aug. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

Aug. 22 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *

Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Aug. 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Aug. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *

Aug. 28 - Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

Aug. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

Aug. 31 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Concert Cove *

* No MAMMOTH WVH

# No SEVENDUST

^ No MJT

Two months ago, ALTER BRIDGE announced a May run of headline tour dates in support of its recent album "Pawns & Kings". The new headline dates will kick off on May 6 in Greensboro, North Carolina and wrap up on May 19 in Dothan, Alabama. Special guests SEVENDUST will be joining ALTER BRIDGE on the tour that will make stops in Charlotte, North Carolina (May 9); Chattanooga, Tennessee (May 14) and New Orleans, Louisiana (May 17),to name a few.

ALTER BRIDGE's "Pawns & Kings" album came out last October. The follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" was once again recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with SEVENDUST, MAMMOTH WVH and SLASH, among others.

"Pawns & Kings" is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner ALTER BRIDGE new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band.

In a recent interview with Consequence, ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti said that the lyrical inspiration for "Pawns & Kings" didn't come from the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020 and 2021.

"I don't think the album was influenced by the pandemic too much, because for me, I was already on tour with [my eponymous band] TREMONTI and we did a whole album cycle, and I was writing during that tour," he explained. "So, I was out in the world, and the pandemic didn't really effect this record, but maybe the TREMONTI one."

In a separate interview with Louder Than War, Tremonti said about the musical direction of "Pawns & Kings": "We deliberately tried to do a record where everything was stripped away but the instruments, and I think it worked. The guitars and everything in there just seemed to fill more space. It's funny how there seems to be more atmosphere on a record without all the atmospheric effects. Just the instruments themselves have all this space to breathe, which gives it more room to just be a fuller sound. So that's the only thing that we wanted to do with this record. Other than that, me and Myles [Kennedy, vocals/guitar] were, again, competing almost to write as many songs as we could before pre-production. I would turn in two songs and he would turn in two songs, and he would turn in three songs and I would turn in three songs. And it was pretty much like a nine-month race to the finish line."

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann