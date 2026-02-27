GARY HOLT Reflects On SLAYER Reunion Shows: 'We Were Really Good. We Rehearsed Really Hard.'

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt was asked if he was surprised when he was approached to play the band's first two reunion performances, which took place on September 22, 2024 at the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois and on October 10, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. Holt, who is also a longtime member of EXODUS, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I was. I was super surprised. [But] it was a lot of fun. We were really good. We rehearsed really hard. I mean, we worked really hard. And we were really good, and we had a really good time, and that's what was most important. So now I think — we have one [gig] this year [in 2026], one show in Texas [at the Sick New World festival], and maybe next year they'll decide they wanna do another. I'm always available. And it gives me most of my time free for EXODUS, which is perfect for me. 'Cause this is where I'm supposed to be."

Earlier this week SLAYER announced its first live performance of 2026, which will take place on September 6 at the 20th anniversary of the Rocklahoma festival at Pryor, Oklahoma’s Rockin Red Dirt Ranch. As with Sick New World, SLAYER will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its thrash metal masterpiece "Reign In Blood" at the event, where they will share the stage with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THE INSANE CLOWN POSSE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and more.

Last May, Holt told the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast about SLAYER's first reunion concerts: "Well, it [had] been years, but we rehearsed really hard for those shows. We put in the effort. I never stopped. I was on tour [with EXODUS] a month after the final SLAYER show. Only the pandemic slowed me down. So, my chops were up. So, it was just refamiliarizing yourself with the material a little bit."

Asked if he was surprised when he got the call letting him know that SLAYER was planning on returning to the live stage, Gary said: "Absolutely. People say, 'Oh, this and that. You planned this all along.' I'm like, look, I knew a little while before everybody else, but I didn't know forever. I knew early enough to sit down at home and start studying the songs, 'cause I wanted to be really prepared. But, yeah, I was surprised."

Holt continued: "I'm sure there were offers for the band forever, but they felt like it was time, and I'm more than happy to do it. And at least as of now, the current method, which has been [for SLAYER to play] a brief, minor, small little couple of shows [every year], that's fine because I'm fully committed to EXODUS. And so it allows me to do that and then go out [with SLAYER] and play with fire, which, that shit's expensive. EXODUS does not get pyro."

In October 2024, Holt told Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights that the SLAYER performances at Riot Fest and Aftershock were "surreal. It was awesome," he said. "We rehearsed really hard for it, like full production rehearsal. In the past, when I did rehearse — SLAYER rehearsed in this tiny little music studio room with little half stacks. This was cool 'cause I got to play with the entire rig — three amps, six cabs all on. I got to redesign the rig based on my EXODUS rig. So it was the exact same identical thing tone-wise, just three times as large, which was awesome.

"We were nervous," Holt admitted. "Tom [Araya, SLAYER bassist/vocalist] was nervous, and he sounded amazing. Sometimes you've just gotta forget about the time and how long it's been and just let muscle memory kick in and just do it. I mean, I only played one song I'd never played, and that was '213'. And 'Reborn' I'd only played, I think, once, so that was almost a new song — once or twice. Everything else was just refreshers."

Gary added: "I started working on the songs a long, long time ago, when the shows were first announced: 'All right, I'd better make sure I know how to play this shit still.' And I literally had to like dive into Internet tab on songs I'd played a hundred times. But then I'd [go], 'Man, I'm playing it wrong.' Then I just forget about it and just play, and then all right, my hands remember where the notes are.

"But it was spectacular," Holt said. "It was amazing. It was surreal. It was like this moment. The crowd was just very happy. And we were happy, and everything was good."

SLAYER's only U.S. East Coast performance of 2025 took place on September 20 at Hershey, Pennsylvania's 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium. Two days earlier, SLAYER performed at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The Louder Than Life show marked the reunited thrash metal pioneers' fourth full concert of 2025, following the band's appearances the 35,000-capacity Blackweir Fields in Cardiff, U.K., London, U.K.'s 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park, and the 100,000-capacity Festival D'été De Québec in Canada. SLAYER also helped celebrate BLACK SABBATH's incredible career by playing a six-song set at SABBATH's sold-out "Back To The Beginning" final concert on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

The lineup for all of SLAYER's comeback shows in 2024 and 2025 was the same as the one which last toured in 2019: guitarist Kerry King and drummer Paul Bostaph, along with bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Gary Holt.

In July 2024, Kerry told Guitar World magazine that he "was very surprised" when Araya agreed to play three SLAYER shows in 2024. "I made my comments [about SLAYER being finished] based on [Tom] not wanting to play anymore. As far as I was concerned, we were done and never going to play again. To be honest, I don't know what switched.

"We've been turning down offers to play shows for at least three years. So, one came up that, I guess, enticed Tom to the point where he wanted to roll the dice and try a couple. I don't know, but that's all it is."

In June 2024, King was asked by Jonathan Clarke, host of "Out Of The Box" on Q104.3, New York's classic rock station, about how SLAYER's reunion shows came about. He responded: "I'll put it in the perspective everybody can understand. We've been turning down offers since beginning of 2020, pandemic and all. And then it started getting near the five-year anniversary of us stopping playing, so I'm, like, 'You know what? This is a three-show package. I think it would be fun to do.' It's kind of a five-year anniversary of our last tour. We're never gonna tour again — it ain't gonna happen. We're never gonna record again; that's not gonna happen either. But to do commemorative shows, I think that's kind of fun. I don't have to be married to it for a long time. Kids don't have to worry about it coming around on tour because we said we wouldn't. There's not a whole lot of weird diabolical shit going on here. I think people have just gotta say, 'Hey, it's anniversary celebration shows.' That's gonna be the end of it."

Days after SLAYER's reunion was announced, Tom Araya's wife wrote on social media that she "harassed him for over a year" before he "agreed finally" to play more shows with the band. "We shared that news with SLAYER's awesome managers and they did the rest!" she explained. "So yes without Tom it wouldn't have happened.. without me BUGGING HIM it wouldn't have happened."

Photo credit: Kevin Estrada (courtesy of Heidi Robinson-Fitzgerald / HER PR)