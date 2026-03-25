AMBERIAN DAWN Introduces New Singer NICOLE WILLERTON, Shares Details Of 'Temptation's Gates' Album

Finnish symphonic metal band AMBERIAN DAWN is headed for a new era: not only do they announce their ninth album, "Temptation's Gates", which will be released on June 26 via Napalm Records, but they also introduce a new singer with it. Swedish-English musician Nicole Willerton is taking over from previous frontwoman Capri, who sadly couldn't continue her work with the band due to scheduling reasons.

AMBERIAN DAWN's founder, multi-instrumentalist, and main composer Tuomas Seppälä comments on the amicable split: "We want to sincerely thank Capri for the incredible journey we shared. Over more than 10 years together, we recorded five albums, toured around the world, and experienced so much side by side. We wish her all the best in her many musical and artistic projects. You will always remain a part of our story and in our hearts."

But the band's outlook at the future is bright. "Nicole brings new life, energy, and inspiration into the band," Tuomas says. "She is an incredibly versatile musician, a dedicated professional, and a wonderful person to work with. Her creativity and drive have already had a big impact on our new material."

AMBERIAN DAWN gives a first impression of Willerton with the brand-new song "Temptation's Gates". Simultaneously the opening and title track of the upcoming album, it sweeps in fast, filled to the brim with epic orchestrals and charming storytelling. It's an enticing start to AMBERIAN DAWN's more modern, occasionally even surprisingly rough path, which has the quintet slowly emancipating themselves from being "just" the band who — gloriously! — covered Swedish pop legends ABBA with their previous album, "Take A Chance – A Metal Tribute to ABBA" (2022). "Temptation's Gates" proves that AMBERIAN DAWN are more determined than ever.

Seppälä comments on "Temptation's Gates": "This song is pure intensity and relentless aggression from start to finish. It's short, fast, and straight in your face — no compromises, leaving no room to catch your breath. I remember talking about this back in 2010 with our other founding member, Tommi Kuri (RIP). He told me that I should write a song that would be nothing but relentless energy from beginning to end. This track is the realization of that idea. It fits our new vocalist perfectly and represents our renewed sound in the most honest way possible. The track also features a classic guitar-keyboard solo battle, something that has always been part of our identity. This is the kind of sound and intensity that I know many of our longtime fans have been waiting for."

Willerton adds about "Temptation's Gates": "The song 'Temptation's Gates' speaks about facing one's inner desires and accepting what you truly like and want, acknowledging that these cannot be ignored or avoided. It's about rebelliously finding liberation through the intense struggle between who you think you should be and who you truly are.

"I've always loved the poems 'Les Fleurs Du Mal' ('The Flowers Of Evil') by Charles Baudelaire, and they were a major inspiration while writing the lyrics for 'Temptation's Gates'."

Infusing their epic keyboard sounds with guitar-driven melodic metal, AMBERIAN DAWN reach into a world unknown and prove their versatility while their catchy anthems remain strong and charming as ever. "Temptation's Gates" has the band determined for a future sparkling temptingly bright — and they're ready to step through that gate.

Seppälä comments on the "Temptation's Gates" album: "When I started working with our new singer, I felt the same kind of excitement I had years ago when I began creating our debut album back in 2007 and 2008. At that time, AMBERIAN DAWN were still newcomers to the band world, even though we were already experienced musicians. With 'Temptation's Gates', I felt that same spark of creating something new for the first time in a long while. I hadn't composed many songs yet when I began collaborating with our new vocalist. Most of the material came together surprisingly fast once I realized how easy and natural it was to work with her. I was deeply inspired by Nicole's enthusiasm, dedication, and efficiency. I truly feel that the band has been reborn with her joining us. Musically, our style has evolved once again, perhaps moving slightly back toward a heavier, more metal-driven direction. At the same time, elements of our classic sound and identity are naturally still present. In many ways, creating this album felt like going back to my roots. For the first time in a long while, I also took on a bigger role as a guitarist. I focused more on crafting guitar riffs, played roughly half of the guitar leads on the album, and even performed one full guitar solo myself."

Willerton states about the "Temptation's Gates" album: "'Temptation's Gates' is the first album I've sung on and recorded with AMBERIAN DAWN, and it has been a beautiful experience. While writing the lyrics, each song was inspired by feelings, memories, and moments that were especially prominent during the creation of the album. Writing the lyrics felt like diving into the subconscious, bringing these emotions to the surface. It was wonderful to explore the creative process of arranging the backing vocals. I especially love how AMBERIAN DAWN's music makes strong use of backing vocals, helping to create a fuller, richer sound around the lead vocals. It's definitely a fiery album that combines a broad spectrum of emotional depths, ranging from love and melancholy to darker elements such as fear and inner struggles. A recurring message throughout the album is to embrace one’s true desires and to accept and acknowledge one’s honest feelings."

AMBERIAN DAWN introduce their new voice with the album's title track. "Temptation's Gates" sweeps in fast, filled to the brim with epic keyboards and charming storytelling. The band's increased determination equally seeps through "The Vision Of Dreaming", whose poignant riff spirals right into long-term memory and which first hints at Willerton being more than an angelic fairy gently guiding listeners through languorous realms. The following invocation to the "Moon" turns up the speed to blast beat intensity, remaining magical up until its unexpected end. The final screams fittingly reverberate in "Unchained", which has the new leading lady unleash her full potential in powerful growls contrasting her seraphic vocals — a first for AMBERIAN DAWN! It is here at the very latest that "Temptation's Gates" demonstrates that this is no longer ABBA, but that the Finnish quintet has boldly created something different but equally as fitting. "Eternal Flame" and "Life Is Art" are epic hymns with beautiful guitar work, further having AMBERIAN DAWN rewrite their destiny. Another testimony of the band's changed direction, "The Night Is Waiting For Me" makes heads nod and feet tap from the first note with its captivatingly modern sound infused with a dark metal atmosphere. More in line with previous work, the ballad "Undying Colours" transports listeners to a multilayered dreamscape that is, just as "The Garden" frames it, self-directed. "Phantasmagoria" wraps up the album as an irresistibly danceable track, leading the way for symphonic metal to become more modern while losing none of its whimsical grandeur.

"Temptation's Gates" track listing:

01. Temptation's Gates

02. The Vision Of Dreaming

03. Moon

04. Unchained

05. Eternal Flame

06. Life Is Art

07. This Night Is Waiting For Me

08. Undying Colours

09. The Garden

10. Phantasmagoria

AMBERIAN DAWN is:

Tuomas Seppälä - Keyboards, Guitar

Nicole Willerton - Vocals

Emil Pohjalainen - Guitar

Joonas Pykälä-aho - Drums

Jukka Hoffren - Bass

Photo credit: Kanerva Mantila