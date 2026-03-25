UPON A BURNING BODY Announces June 2026 U.S. Tour

Texas metallers UPON A BURNING BODY will embark on a U.S. headlining tour in June, supported by TRAITORS, CARCOSA and SWOLLEN TEETH.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "UABB210TX" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

June 04 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar (buy tickets)

June 05 - Jacksonville, FL - Albatross (buy tickets)

June 06 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade (buy tickets)

June 07 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm (buy tickets)

June 09 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy (buy tickets)

June 10 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 (buy tickets)

June 11 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry (buy tickets)

June 12 - Huntington, WV - The Loud (buy tickets)

June 14 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power (buy tickets)

June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving (buy tickets)

June 17 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary (buy tickets)

June 18 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs (buy tickets)

June 19 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall (buy tickets)

June 20 - Nashville, TN - The Mil @ Cannery Hall (buy tickets)

Hailing from San Antonio and forged in 2005, UPON A BURNING BODY has carved its mark as one of modern metal's most relentless forces. With its roots planted deep in metalcore, death and groove metal, UPON A BURNING BODY has built a legacy of earth-shattering riffs, pit-provoking breakdowns and unshakeable Texas pride.

From grinding out their debut to smashing the Billboard 200 with their breakthrough album in 2014, they've grown without compromise.

UPON A BURNING BODY's seventh studio album, "Blood Of The Bull", came out last December.

Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR