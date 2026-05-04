SHEER TERROR Releases New Song 'Squat Diddler' From Upcoming Mini-LP 'Let These Be Our Troubles'

On the eve on their May 2026 European tour, New York hardcore juggernauts SHEER TERROR have released "Squat Diddler", a brand new track from the band's upcoming TKO Records mini-LP, "Let These Be Our Troubles".

According to a press release, "this new song will serve to confirm that the years have done NOTHING to dull their rage, bile and venom. And what more could you want from a new song by the band that famously 'Just Can't Hate Enough?' Never one to shy away from forcefully speaking his mind, frontman Paul Bearer lets it blast with both barrels with the lyrics for 'Squat Diddler'."

Founded in 1984, SHEER TERROR melded the ultra-aggressive hardcore punk of DISCHARGE and THE NIHILISTICS with the rock-solid low-end of proto-metal behemoths BLACK SABBATH and MOTÖRHEAD. At the center of their churning, sonic onslaught was indomitable frontman Paul Bearer, his much-copied vocal style careening from the hoarsest of howls to a soaring baritone, delivering dark, literate, lyrics, informed by the classic country and blues themes of sin and regret. Starting with 1989's debut album "Just Can't Hate Enough", and going deep into the next decade, SHEER TERROR released a slew of classic recordings that influenced a generation of musicians, from PANTERA to HATEBREED. In the early 1990s SHEER TERROR recorded further albums "Ugly And Proud" and "Thanks Fer Nuthin" and "Old, New Borrowed And Blue". A partnership with the MCA label led their next album "Love Songs For The Unloved" toward the mainstream.

After a period of silence, unexpectedly in 2004 Bearer, Mark Neuman, Mike "Chickie" Walter and Pat Cronin reactivated SHEER TERROR. They played several gigs at the CBGB club, which were documented on the DVD "Beaten By The Fists Of God". Also released in 2014, the album "Standing Up For Falling Down" earned high ratings among genre followers.

In 2023 SHEER TERROR teamed up with Blackout! Records for vinyl reissues of three of their albums: 1992's "Thanks Fer Nuthin", 1994's "Old, New, Borrowed And Blue" and 2016's "Unheard Unloved".

Blackout! Records founder Bill Wilson stated at the time: "SHEER TERROR was a CBGB matinee favorite of mine years before I ever thought about starting a label. But it wasn't the over-the-top ferocity of the band that really got me; it was Paul's lyrics. There was a level of anger, introspection, and storytelling that made all others pale in comparison."