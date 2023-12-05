AMON AMARTH Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour With CANNIBAL CORPSE, OBITUARY And FROZEN SOUL

Following their summer run crisscrossing the continent with their metal comrades in GHOST, Swedish heavy metal icons AMON AMARTH will return to U.S. and Canadian stages this spring on the "Metal Crushes All Tour 2024" produced by Live Nation; the band's biggest North American tour to date!

Set to commence on April 21 and run through May 25, the 24-date journey includes a raid at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Support will be provided by special guests CANNIBAL CORPSE along with OBITUARY and FROZEN SOUL making for a must-see heavy metal event of the year.

Comments AMON AMARTH: "Heed our warning; we are gearing up for our biggest and most epic raid in North American history! We are bringing a massive show that will leave your cities in ashes. Scorching the Earth with us are our good friends CANNIBAL CORPSE, OBITUARY and FROZEN SOUL. Come out to the shows and party like Vikings and raise your horns with us. METAL CRUSHES ALL!"

Ticket presales for the "Metal Crushes All Tour" begin Tuesday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. EST and run through Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time. VIP upgrades with the new Viking Valhalla Experience are available Tuesday, December 5 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. General on-sales start Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time at amonamarth.com.

AMON AMARTH's "Metal Crushes All Tour 2024" with CANNIBAL CORPSE, OBITUARY, FROZEN SOUL:

Apr. 21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

Apr. 22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

Apr. 24 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Apr. 26 - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR*

Apr. 27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC*

Apr. 29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

Apr. 30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May 03 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

May 04 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

May 05 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

May 07 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

May 09 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

May 10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

May 11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC*

May 13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

May 14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

May 16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC*

May 17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

May 18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL*

May 20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

May 21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

May 23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

May 24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

May 25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA*

* Arena show

This past August, AMON AMARTH released a music video for theepic Valhalla feast track "Heidrun" off the band's chart-topping record "The Great Heathen Army". Additionally, AMON AMARTH unleashed a special four-track digital single of "Heidrun" featuring a newly remixed version of the single plus two live bonus tracks and a "goat remix" version featuring actual goat vocals.

AMON AMARTH's twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", was released in August 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

Photo credit: Tomas Gidén and Henryk Michaluk, composite Jake Scheinberg