Acclaimed Rock Cover Artist IOANNIS Dies; Has Worked With URIAH HEEP, FATES WARNING, BIOHAZARD, Others

Ioannis Vasilopoulos, known as just Ioannis, an internationally renowned artist and designer, has passed away.

Born in Athens, Greece, Ioannis arrived in the U.S. in 1967 and grew up influenced by comic books, animation, fantasy art and music. Music inspired his admiration of album cover art, specifically of Roger Dean and Storm Thorgerson (Hipgnosis). While he was in college, he created his first record cover and art directed the music video for the group ART IN AMERICA, an MTV video breakout in 1983. The cover would later be featured in the book "1000 Record Covers" by Michael Ochs. Ioannis's work was featured in the books "Fade To Black" with Martin Popoff and "Get The Led Out", written by Denny Somach, with a foreword by Carol Miller.

Over the years, he created award-winning campaigns, logos, and art for his clients. These included Universal Music, Sony Music, Starz, IFC Films, EMI, Virgin and XM Satellite Radio. Ioannis also has designed over 350 record covers and merchandise for groups like DEEP PURPLE, ALLMAN BROTHERS, BON JOVI, URIAH HEEP, STYX, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, DREAM THEATER, KING CRIMSON, Bob Weir, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, STARSHIP, Yngwie Malmsteen, VOIVOD, BIOHAZARD, SEPULTURA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, FATES WARNING, QUIET RIOT, Johnny Winter, EXTREME, Jon Anderson (YES),Michael Bolton, and more.

He had several shows of his works throughout the U.S. and continued selling his artwork worldwide until his passing.

Ioannis is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Maria, son-in-law Conor, grandchildren Henry and Jack, brother George, sister-in-law Gaylene, niece Sophia, and sister Elizabeth.

Ioannis's family said in a statement: "The outpouring of love for Ioannis and his work is a great comfort. Ioannis wanted to do so many new things, and as a family, we have been tasked with continuing his work. His energy will live on through his incredible art. His bright smile and child-like excitement live on in his works. Ioannis will undoubtedly be remembered as one of rock's all-time great artists."