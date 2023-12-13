  • facebook
AMON AMARTH Shares Music Video For 'Saxons And Vikings' Feat. SAXON's BIFF BYFORD

December 13, 2023

Fans can now watch the brand new music video for the song "Saxons And Vikings" off AMON AMARTH's current album "The Great Heathen Army". The clip features SAXON's Biff Byford, who provides vocals for the song, along with his bandmates Paul Quinn and Doug Scarratt, facing off against AMON AMARTH's very own Vikings Olavi Mikkonen, Ted Lundstroem, Johan Soederberg, Johan Hegg and Jocke Wallgren. Who will win and who will die? Watch the video to see the fate of these Saxons and Vikings.

AMON AMARTH's lead vocalist Johan Hegg had this to say of the new video: "Recording this song with the legends from SAXON was amazing. It was such an honor to have them on this track, and to shoot a video with them was so much fun. I think the video came out great, really epic. It captures the essence of the song perfectly and the fight scenes are awesome!" Biff added: "Doing the 'Saxons And Vikings' video was good fun, the fight scenes were epic and the song is cool."

AMON AMARTH will return to U.S. and Canadian stages this spring on the "Metal Crushes All Tour 2024" produced by Live Nation. Set to commence on April 21 and run through May 25, the 24-date journey includes a raid at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Support will be provided by special guests CANNIBAL CORPSE along with OBITUARY and FROZEN SOUL.

This past August, AMON AMARTH released a music video for theepic Valhalla feast track "Heidrun" off the band's chart-topping record "The Great Heathen Army". Additionally, AMON AMARTH unleashed a special four-track digital single of "Heidrun" featuring a newly remixed version of the single plus two live bonus tracks and a "goat remix" version featuring actual goat vocals.

AMON AMARTH's twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", was released in August 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

