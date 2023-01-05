AMON AMARTH's JOHAN HEGG: IRON MAIDEN Is 'One Of The Biggest, Best Live Acts Of All Time'

Vocalist Johan Hegg of Swedish death metallers AMON AMARTH, who wrapped their largest U.S. headline run yet with a full-production concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December17, spoke to Pollstar about the visual aspect of the band's show that features pyro and epic stage props and includes crowd participation.

"Something we've done well is to invite the audience to create the show together," Hegg said. "We might be the people on stage, but the interaction is really important. And if the audience interacts with us and we interact with them, the energy becomes so different in the room rather than if you don't have that connection. You can tell immediately. It's something we work on really consciously, to create that connection."

When it comes to AMON AMARTH's stage show, Hegg cited IRON MAIDEN as an inspiration.

"For me, they're one of the biggest, best live acts of all time," Hegg said. "But there are several others. I remember seeing AC/DC in Sweden in '91 on the 'Thunderstruck' tour, which was amazing. But if you look at bands doing some cool stuff now, I mean, obviously you have also classic bands like MERCYFUL FATE and KING DIAMOND. The production that they put into their shows is insanely cool. Modern bands today, I think they draw more to LED screens for production value, and it's not really our thing. I think it's cool if you do it the right way."

AMON AMARTH's fall 2022 North American tour kicked off on November 11 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, with dates across the continent, including at the new MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston, Place Bell in Quebec (10,000 capacity),Fillmore Auditorium in Denver and more. The band's awe-inspiring stage show featured Viking ships, a Viking helmet drum riser, live battle reenactments, the now-infamous "Viking Row" and enough pyro to raze several villages to the ground.

AMON AMARTH's twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", was released in August via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

AMON AMARTH teamed up with MACHINE HEAD for the "Vikings And Lionhearts" co-headlining European arena tour in September and October.