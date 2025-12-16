AMY LEE: EVANESCENCE's New Album Will Arrive In 2026

Amy Lee has confirmed that EVANESCENCE's new studio album will arrive in 2026.

The singer discussed the status of EVANESCENCE's follow-up to 2021's "The Bitter Truth" during a backstage chat on December 13 with Kevin Ryder at the annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2025 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. After Ryder suggested that EVANESCENCE's new LP could arrive in the spring of 2026, Lee said: "Yeah, let's say that. [I have a] few more lyrics to write, but it's going very well and I'm really excited about it."

This past September, Lee told PK of the ALT 105.1 radio station that she and her bandmates were "midway through the process of making" their next album. But she quickly clarified: "I'd say we're more than halfway. We're really getting there. [I'm] really excited about it."

Asked if EVANESCENCE's recent single "Afterlife", from the Netflix series "Devil May Cry", will appear on the band's next album, Lee said: "I think so. I don't see why not. We haven't really gotten into the track list and that yet, but I think we have all the songs that are gonna be on it at least started, so we're in that moment of finessing and beautifying and writing lyrics and doing the hard stuff where I slam my head up against the wall."

Earlier in September, Lee, SPIRITBOX's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy joined forces on a brand new single, "End Of You", out now via Sumerian Records.

This past July, Lee told Kevin Ryder and Megan Holiday of the KROQ radio station that she and her EVANESCENCE bandmates were "just full speed ahead, making stuff, putting stuff out, doing stuff on the side. We're in a super just energized creatively mode this year."

Lee went on to say that she doesn't "like to set" a release date for an album "until it's really done. So, we're recording now. We're writing now. We're doing this album kind of in a way that is very freeform. We have a few songs with one producer, we have a few songs with another one over here. We're just doing whatever feels good. No rules except what the song wants."

Earlier in July, EVANESCENCE and alt-rock visionary K.Flay released the video for their song "Fight Like A Girl". The track plays over the end credits of "Ballerina", the latest film set in the world of "John Wick", now available on PVOD. The clip was helmed by Chad Stahelski, director of the "John Wick" films and producer of "Ballerina".

EVANESCENCE completed a tour of Australia and New Zealand this fall, including several shows as the support act for METALLICA.

EVANESCENCE's current lineup consists of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals).