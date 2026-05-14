'...And Justice For Art: Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers' Ultimate Edition Hardcover Book Out Now

The new hardcover book "...And Justice For Art: Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers - Ultimate Edition" is now available.

"...And Justice For Art: Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers - Ultimate Edition" includes 372 color pages, 700 graphics, and more than 120 exclusive interviews about the making of hundreds of iconic metal album covers. This epic journey through the art of heavy music features stories about the sleeve artworks for albums like BLACK SABBATH's "Black Sabbath", IRON MAIDEN's "Killers", METALLICA's "...And Justice For All", CYNIC's "Focus", AT THE GATES' "Slaughter Of The Soul", SLAYER's "Reign In Blood", OPETH's "Heritage", DARKTHRONE's "A Blaze In The Northern Sky", SUFFOCATION's "Effigy Of The Forgotten", TIAMAT's "Wildhoney", NEUROSIS's "Times Of Grace", among many others.

The stories behind these iconic artworks are told through hundreds of exclusive comments and interviews with metal icons like Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, NAILBOMB, ex-SEPULTURA),Jeff Walker (CARCASS),David Vincent (ex-MORBID ANGEL, VLTIMAS),Hansi Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN),Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS),Fenriz (DARKTHRONE),Tom Angelripper (SODOM) and many others. The book also includes insightful interviews with legendary illustrators such as Eliran Kantor, Dan Seagrave, Travis Smith, Valnoir and Costin Chioreanu, who also designed the book's cover.

"This hardcover book features 372 glossy color pages, more than 700 images and firsthand information about hundreds of graphics, which are presented in extremely high quality," author Ramón "Oscuro" Martos García comments. "This is a complete reinvention of the original '…And Justice For Art' book published in 2015, which has been out of print for almost a decade. Instead of just reprinting the original volume, I decided to rewrite, redesign and update every page. I also added 108 new pages featuring new chapters, new interviews and hundreds of new graphics. It's a completely new book, an epic journey through heavy music imagery from 1970 to 2025.”

Former MORBID ANGEL frontman David Vincent, who penned the book's foreword, calls "...And Justice For Art: Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers - Ultimate Edition" "a historical document about the importance of metal album covers." SOULFLY's Max Cavalera has thanked the author "for helping to keep alive the ritual of the album cover." CATTLE DECAPITATION vocalist Travis Ryan assured that "this is exactly what the music world needs to remind us how important album covers have been to all of us that grew up surrounding ourselves with physical media."

Watch a trailer for "...And Justice For Art: Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers - Ultimate Edition" below.

This is a limited edition of 500 copies. It's only available at this location. Use the discount code AJFA15GOOD to save 15% on your purchase.

Journalist/musician Ramón "Oscuro" Martos García was born in Cuba in 1975. His interest in heavy music started at a very early age after discovering the music of bands like QUEEN, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, SLAYER and SEPULTURA, among others. He graduated from the Conservatory of Music in Santiago de Cuba before emigrating to the Dominican Republic in the early 1990s, where he played in several metal bands, including NECRO, DIVINIS INVOCAT and LOS RECALCITRANTES, and founded the country's first rock/metal fanzine, Esperando El Final. After moving to the United States in the 2000s, he started writing for publications like MetalUnderground.com, This Is Metal magazine and PureGrainAudio.com, among others.

In 2011, Ramón formed the metal art community ...And Justice For Art, which is the result of his longtime obsession with visual arts, especially heavy music art. This community and the book series "...And Justice For Art - Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers" (which has spawned five volumes during the last decade) have provided exclusive information about the making of thousands of metal album covers, the work of hundreds of graphic artists and other related topics.

For more information, visit www.andjusticeforart.com.