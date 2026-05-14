REPENTANCE Announces New Album 'Retaliate', Shares Title Track

Chicago metal outfit REPENTANCE will release its third full-length album, "Retaliate", on July 17, 2026 via Noble Demon. Alongside the announcement, the band has unleashed the record's title track as the first single, offering an intense glimpse into what promises to be their most hard-hitting and focused release to date.

"'Retaliate' is a straight punch to the teeth. Coming out swinging," REPENTANCE vocalist Adam Gilley comments about the track. "This song has that take-no-prisoners intensity and hooks. So tune in and turn that sh** up!!!!"

Formed in 2018 by guitarist Shaun Glass (ex-SOIL, DIRGE WITHIN),REPENTANCE has steadily carved out a name for itself in the modern metal landscape with a sound built on groove, heavy riffs, technical precision, and unrelenting intensity. Emerging from the Chicago scene, the band quickly gained traction on the live circuit, sharing stages with acts such as TRIVIUM, DEVILDRIVER, JINJER, SACRED REICH and TOXIC HOLOCAUST, among others.

REPENTANCE's debut album, "God For A Day" (2020),received strong critical attention, leading to a worldwide signing with German label Noble Demon in 2021. This partnership marked a new chapter for the band, beginning with the EP "Volume I - Reborn" (2021),which introduced vocalist Adam Gilley and featured a guest appearance from TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu.

In 2023, REPENTANCE followed up with their sophomore album "The Process Of Human Demise", a record that further solidified their reputation for blending groove metal intensity with modern thrash precision. Produced by Alex Lackner and mixed/mastered by Chris Collier, the album also featured guest contributions from Corey Beaulieu and Milo Silvestro (FEAR FACTORY),drawing comparisons to genre heavyweights such as PANTERA and LAMB OF GOD.

Now, with "Retaliate", REPENTANCE pushes its sound even further. Once again produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound, the record was mixed by Ari Mihalopoulos at Inner Light Studio — a pairing that brings both familiarity and a fresh sonic perspective to the band's most aggressive material yet. The album arrives with punishing groove and nonstop aggressive hooks, pushing the band's sound forward while staying rooted in the intensity that has defined them since day one.

"Retaliate" track listing:

01. From Violence To Silence

02. What's Done Is Done

03. Retaliate

04. Unholy Guardian

05. Fade Into Silence

06. Among The Wolves

07. Annihilate

08. Concrete Coffin

09. Bleeding Out

10. Blood Of The Earth

REPENTANCE is:

Adam Gilley - Vocals

Shaun Glass - Guitar

Eric Burns - Guitar

Eric Karol - Bass

Brandon White - Drums

Photo by Dan Haggerty