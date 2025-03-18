ANDERS NYSTRÖM Confirms Exit From KATATONIA: 'The Roads Ahead Have Grown Too Wide And Far Apart'

Founding KATATONIA guitarist Anders Nyström has confirmed his departure from the band.

Earlier today (Tuesday, March 18),Nyström released the following statement through KATATONIA's social media channels: "Sad but true.

"The time has come for me to confirm that the roads ahead Jonas [Renkse, KATATONIA vocalist] and I have chosen for both KATATONIA and ourselves have grown too wide and far apart, and as a result, our long-term collaboration has drawn to a close.

"With him and I being the duo that founded KATATONIA almost 35 years ago, and owing to the fact that we managed to take our mission this far, it's inevitable that our band's legacy will continue to play a huge role for both of us and always live on, albeit in a different light either captured by our past, future or the many chapters in between.

"To each our own, we may all have our own preferences and different levels of appreciation for either the early, mid or later KATATONIA eras, but it seems like any willingness to embrace them all, in order to honor our history through live activities, has unfortunately failed to sustain. Needless to say, I still love ALL our albums, but with the early stuff being neglected for so many years, a feeling of having 'unfinished business' with a style that goes far back to our roots has just grown stronger and stronger. I can't help feeling adamant that songs from our early-mid discography deserve to be equally acknowledged and likewise targeted for our live show repertoire, the essential medium where the past should always be alive! Unfortunately, that door has been kept shut and left everything we did pre-millennium in a void.

"Avowed, with one of us gone, KATATONIA could and should have been mutually laid to rest while exploiting the freedom to continue in any desirable direction under a new name. But with Jonas now regrouping with new members and navigating further in his own direction, I no longer need to wait and see which way the wind is blowing to enter that void and grab hold of what's been abandoned. After all, KATATONIA's legacy is resting on both ends of the timeline.

"Come what may, I'd like to thank Jonas and the rest of my ex-colleagues for the incredible ride we shared through four compelling decades.

"Blessed be!"

Renkse announced Nyström's exit from KATATONIA in a statement on Monday, March 17. He wrote: "Anders Nyström and I are going our separate ways. A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules this has become the realistic option.

"Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band's trademark sound is undeniable.

"As bleak as this sounds, and is, it's further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans. I wish Anders all the best for the future."

Earlier this month, KATATONIA announced a fall 2025 European tour. Kicking off on November 11 in Tampere, Finland, the trek, with special guests EVERGREY and KLOGR, will cover 31 major cities in total and culminate in a grand finale in Stockholm, Sweden on December 20.

KATATONIA released their triumphant Napalm Records debut, "Sky Void Of Stars", in 2023 to the enthrallment of critics and fans alike. The album, which topped several soundchecks — including Rock Hard and Legacy magazine in Germany — showcases their brilliant, genre-defying fusion of melodic death metal and atmospheric post rock. Following its release, the band jumped on a massive headline tour across Europe alongside SÓLSTAFIR and SOM.

Founded in 1991, KATATONIA has continually embraced the dark and the light alike and, living through genre evolutions beyond compare, ripened its own particular form of expression. From doom and death metal to soul-gripping post rock, they've explored endless spheres of the genre, accumulating only the very best aspects. After signing with Napalm Records, KATATONIA showcased its brilliance and illuminate the void in the scene once more with "Sky Void Of Stars".