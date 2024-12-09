ANDREAS KISSER On SEPULTURA's Farewell Tour: 'It's Great To See Our Faithful Fans' At The Shows

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "One Life One Chance With Toby Morse" podcast, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about the band's ongoing farewell tour, which launched in March and is expected to last through 2026. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's [going] amazing. This tour was organized to be this way, to celebrate 40 years. It's an amazing history, very unique history in metal. And we are going through our best momentum. We had a great album, we survived the lockdown. We made an album during the lockdown, which was amazing. It kept the band alive and working and busy during a very difficult time. And the business now, it's just booming. You see how many tours are going on in the States at the same time, at the same places. And we are very happy that we have our crowd, man. It's great to see our faithful fans wanted to be there to celebrate together with us. Very emotional, because they remember the first show, the first shirt, the first song, the lyrics that helped them through difficult times. People that got married because they met at a SEPULTURA concert. [Laughs] It's great. People that bring their families, their kids and stuff. After all, it's 40 years of history. And we're doing our biggest shows in Brazil, for instance, with a big production, two hours of set time, which is unheard of for SEPULTURA. And it feels great. It feels so great to play our history."

He continued: "A lot of people complain that we miss some albums, some side Bs and side Cs, and then we are incorporating that to the setlist and bringing the fans to play together with us on stage, percussion, which is a very highlight of the show, I guess, because people get so happy. Can you imagine you go to a show and your idol calls you to be on stage with you, man? It's fucking great. So it's, it's fantastic, man. We are having a great time."

Kisser also talked about SEPULTURA's plans to put together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage," according to a statement released by SEPULTURA last December. Asked if the fact that SEPULTURA is recording every show on the current tour puts "any kind of extra pressure" on the band, Andreas said: "Not at all. We don't even remember [that we are recording the shows while we are playing them]. Because we're doing every show, so it's very spontaneous. Because when you go, 'We're gonna have a live project,' a specific show or two or three, whatever. But in one place, and all the attention is there, you have the cameras, you have whatever extra people working, which are not usually on the road, so you feel a little more pressure. And doing it this way, we don't even remember we are recording, which is awesome."

Last month, Andreas told Kati Rausch of Music Interview Corner about SEPULTURA's plans to release the live album: "We're gonna put it out in parts digitally — maybe six, eight songs, every part, every block. And then at the end, when we have the 40 songs chosen and released digitally, we're gonna put out a box set — vinyl, double vinyl, with a lot of pictures and photos. It'll be amazing, like old-school live stuff."

Earlier last month, Kisser, whose wife Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away in July 2022 after a battle with colon cancer, admitted to France's Loud TV that the experience of losing his longtime partner accelerated the decision for SEPULTURA to embark on a farewell tour.

Patricia had just turned 52 years old one day before her death.

Andreas and the couple's three children, Giulia, Yohan and Enzo, announced Patricia's death in a social media post. They wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in our memories forever."

Andreas and Patricia had been together for 32 years after first getting together in 1990. They married in 1994.

In June 2022, Andreas left SEPULTURA's European tour due to what was described at the time as a "family emergency." He was temporarily replaced on the road by Jean Patton of fellow São Paulo, Brazil-based heavy metal act PROJECT46.

SEPULTURA's current lineup comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.