TRACII GUNS: 'STEEL PANTHER Is The Greatest Tribute To '80s Rock, Hair Metal'

In a new interview with The Logan Show, L.A. GUNS guitarist Tracii Guns was asked what it was like to work with future STEEL PANTHER singer Michael Starr — real name Ralph Saenz — on L.A. GUNS' 1998 EP "Wasted". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That ability for Ralph to come in, or Michael Starr to come in, and still do almost the David Lee Roth shtick, but sing these 'less fun' songs, that's all I could say — L.A. GUNS with a little bit of dark shit around — it really made it fun for that year. 'Forgiving Eyes' on the EP — that whole EP's killer. That's the other singer that I had really great chemistry with."

When host Logan Crosland asked Tracii for his opinion of STEEL PANTHER, noting that some other 1980s rockers don't appreciate the "humor behind" the band, Guns said: "Any guy from my era that doesn't like STEEL PANTHER or doesn't get STEEL PANTHER is the reason why they're an asshole. STEEL PANTHER is the greatest tribute to '80s rock, hair metal. The lyrics are amazing. The musicianship is amazing. The stage show is exciting. It's, like, are you looking in the mirror and you don't like what you see? You know what I mean? 'Cause, to me, it's like looking in the mirror and I go, 'Man, that guy used to sing in L.A. GUNS.' It's so badass. And they're so badass. And they're so funny."

Tracii continued: "In reality, of all the hair metal bands, or whatever you wanna call it, '80s rock bands that are still out there, STEEL PANTHER's the most entertaining one. Period. There ain't nobody in no stadium doing what fucking STEEL PANTHER does."

Asked if L.A. GUNS and STEEL PANTHER have ever played together, Tracii said: "No, but Ralph and I talk about it all the time. It's always, like, every six months we have, like, a 10-minute conversation. It's, like, 'Yeah, we need to tour together.' And that's how every conversation ends. And we never do. But we love to fantasize about it."

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Seventeen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

L.A. GUNS' new album, "Leopard Skin", will be released on April 4 via Cleopatra Records.