HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Is Writing Her 'Biography': 'But It Is Also A Fantasy Novel', She Says

During an appearance on a recent episode of the Make It Perfect podcast, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale revealed that she is working on her first book. "I've been writing my biography, but it is also a fantasy novel because all the names have been changed, but the stories are true," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET)." And this is how I feel comfortable doing my biography.

"The thing that makes me sad about reading people's biographies, especially in the music business, is that then you know their secrets, you know they've been raped, or you know their parents don't like them, or you know that they have to struggle to be sober, or they almost died," she explained. "And it's, like, it ruins the magic, because when I think about [Ronnie James] Dio or I think about David Lee Roth or I think about Eddie Van Halen or I think about Alice Cooper, I think about them as being the gods of rock and roll — you know, BLACK SABBATH, Tony Iommi. I don't wanna know that their mom didn't let 'em suck on their thumb when they were kids."

Asked by host Ryan Rado why she doesn't want to know that stuff, Lzzy said: "Well, because I think that it ruins the joy. Because people always focus on people's struggle and not on their recovery or not on their joy. And I feel like a lot of fans and people that aren't willing to understand and deep dive are seeing people like Eminem or people like my good friend Rob Halford [of JUDAS PRIEST]. He just celebrated his — I don't know — 25th anniversary from when he got sober, but everyone's, like, 'Well, you know, here's… ' It's, like, they focus on the alcoholism or they focus on the drug use or they focus on the drug use, and they're not focusing on the fact that they're celebrating themselves."

Earlier this year, Lzzy and her HALESTORM bandmate Joe Hottinger completed "Halestorm's Lzzy And Joe: The Living Room Sessions" tour featuring the duo performing acoustic, stripped down versions of HALESTORM favorites and the music that inspired the band.

HALESTORM has spent the last few months recording the follow-up to 2022's "Back From The Dead" album with producer Dave Cobb.

Cobb has shared in nine Grammy wins, including four for "Best Americana Album" and three for "Best Country Album". He's also been named "Producer Of The Year" by the Country Music Awards, the Americana Music Association (twice) and the Music Row Awards, and has been a Grammy nominee in the category.

Last summer HALESTORM and I PREVAIL completed a co-headlining tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek was also the catalyst and the creative spark for HALESTORM and I PREVAIL's collaborative track "Can U See Me In The Dark?", which was released last June.

"Back From The Dead" has tallied over 100 million streams worldwide. Rolling Stone called the title track "a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles," and that song as well as "The Steeple" marked their fifth and sixth number ones at rock radio, respectively. Associated Press said the album "will definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year." Their previous album, "Vicious", earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for the song "Uncomfortable", the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name HALESTORM "Rock Artist Of The Decade" in 2019.

Fronted by Lzzy with drummer Arejay Hale, Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".