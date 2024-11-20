ANDREW FREEMAN, MIKE DUDA And MATT STARR Join Forces In New Band ELECTRIC TEMPLE

ELECTRIC TEMPLE's debut album, "High Voltage Salvation", will be released on December 6 through Eonian Records.

Formed by guitarist Tony Childs, ELECTRIC TEMPLE features Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE, LYNCH MOB, THE OFFSPRING) on vocals, Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) on bass, Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG, KIX) on drums. Childs was formerly in the band SHANGHAI.

The combination of the four ELECTRIC TEMPLE members results in a sonic experience beckoning flavors from modern rock, post-grunge and that magic era when bands like BLACK SABBATH, DIO and JUDAS PRIEST established themselves as the godfathers of the "hard rock/metal" genre.

In their quest to keep the flames of rock burning bright, ELECTRIC TEMPLE champions the belief that "rock is religion". This mantra fuels their relentless pursuit of sonic excellence and their mission to ignite passion in the hearts of all who embrace that old-school rock and roll spirit.

Childs commented: "Eonian Records is the perfect match for ELECTRIC TEMPLE! Stephen and Ryan have vast experience in promoting bands in our genre, along with an extensive global distribution network. This ensures that metal fans everywhere can join ELECTRIC TEMPLE's 'rock is religion' congregation. We're thrilled to be working with a label that has a proven track record of working with great bands and a hands-on approach for making our worldwide debut album release a success!"

Ryan Northrop of Eonian Records states: "We hope music fans will really enjoy this new ELECTRIC TEMPLE release. I have known Tony for a long, long time, dating back before the SHANGHAI days! He is a brilliant musician and an even better person! To bring together musicians of this caliber is something special. After the first listen of the masters, I was completely blown away! It completely brought me back to classic DIO, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY [OSBOURNE] and BLACK SABBATH. The chemistry with these guys is undeniable. Eonian Records is proud to be part of such a great release!"

Regarding how ELECTRIC TEMPLE came together, Childs explains: "I was going through a rough patch in my life the last few years where a lot of dark things were happening around me, to loved ones, as well as myself. I needed a cathartic way to deal with it. So almost by osmosis I started creating music in a proper old-school metal style that I loved but rarely heard anymore. It was quickly evident that it brought me back to my youth when hard rock/metal became my religion and helped me cope with teenage problems. This genre of rock still has the same impact on me today and still has the healing power that 'saves my soul'. ELECTRIC TEMPLE was born out of the need to express myself artistically, go to a place where I could 'worship' freely and be able to share my mantra 'rock is religion'."

ELECTRIC TEMPLE is:

Matt Starr (drums)

Mike Duda (bass)

Tony Childs (guitar)

Andrew Freeman (vocals)

Track listing

01. Death Wish

02. Doomed

03. Big Black Hole

04. Streets Of Pain

05. Kill Or Be Killed

06. World's On Fire

07. Am I Damned?

08. The Storm

"High Voltage Salvation" was recorded from November 2023 to July 2024.