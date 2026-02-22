ANGELA GOSSOW Admits She 'Thought Hard About Rejoining' ARCH ENEMY: 'And The Answer Was No'

Former ARCH ENEMY vocalist Angela Gossow has praised the band's current singer Lauren Hart, calling her "Angela reincarnate".

Hart, who previously sang for the band ONCE HUMAN, was introduced as ARCH ENEMY's new frontwoman last week with the release of the group's new single "To The Last Breath". Her addition to ARCH ENEMY was announced just days after Angela shot down rumors that she had rejoined ARCH ENEMY following the recent departure of Alissa White-Gluz.

Earlier today (Sunday, February 22),Gossow shared a photo of her with Hart, and she included the following message: "My sister at [heart]. Such a warm and genuine human. We share the same taste in music, the same vocal technique and dedication to music, people and fitness. We have known each other personally since many years. Been following her journey with ONCE HUMAN, was hoping for her breakthrough. Then I crossed my fingers for her joining another known metal band. Didn't work out. She never gave up! Then I was looking into putting a new band together for her - thinking a cross over between DIMMU BORGIR, ARCH ENEMY/ IN FLAMES and MACHINE HEAD/ ONCE HUMAN style. I asked her to send in various cover tracks to get a full picture on her vocal skills ( she crushed!) and started scouting for musicians fitting her talent. And then things happened in the ARCH ENEMY camp. I thought hard about rejoining the band. I looked at my life, my age, my still young children, my workload as the manager for [ARCH ENEMY]. And the answer was no. Both emotionally and also rationally. We received many applications from great vocalists all over the world. I put Lauren forward to the guys. Michael [Amott, ARCH ENEMY's founding guitarist] connected. She recorded vocals in December 2025. She rose. Like a Phoenix to the sky. So intense. So glorious. She is Angela reincarnate. Exceeding my skills. Ready to last for decades. I am honoured and humbled to be working with her. Finally."

Angela added in a postscript: "All the best to Alissa! She is gonna kill it with her solo album! Wanted to do it since 2016. She has got some great female talent at her side and will leave her mark in the world of metal for sure:)"

Gossow also wrote in a "post postscript": "Yes, I am down for doing single shows".

Speculation about Angela's possible return was sparked by a teaser video shared by ARCH ENEMY and Gossow in which a mysterious figure could be seen holding up a torch, captioned with a cryptic "2026" Everything else had been wiped off each of their accounts.

After a second teaser video was shared, Angela, who has been managing ARCH ENEMY for more than a decade, took to her social media to write: "It's not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

After 13 years as ARCH ENEMY's vocalist, German-born Gossow shocked the heavy metal world in 2014 with the sudden announcement of her retirement from the band. While she is no longer performing with them, she has remained closely involved with ARCH ENEMY as their business manager.

When Gossow officially announced her departure from ARCH ENEMY in 2014, she said that she was "passing the torch to the super talented Alissa White-Gluz, whom I've known as a dear friend and a superb vocalist for many years."

ARCH ENEMY recorded three albums with vocalist Johan Liiva — "Black Earth" (1996),"Stigmata" (1998) and "Burning Bridges" (1999) — before Liiva was replaced by Gossow.

Gossow appeared on all ARCH ENEMY albums from 2001's "Wages Of Sin" through 2011's "Khaos Legions".

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

Born in Los Angeles but raised in Australia, Hart first hooked up with former MACHINE HEAD and SOULFLY guitarist Logan Mader in 2014 in their ONCE HUMAN project. She also served as a guest vocalist for KAMELOT between 2018 and 2019, and also joined DIVINE HERESY — the long-running and currently inactive project of Dino Cazares of FEAR FACTORY — in 2022.

Amott praised Hart in a statement, saying: "Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence."