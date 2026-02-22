Watch: IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Joins ADRIAN SMITH And RICHIE KOTZEN For 'Wasted Years' Performance In London

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson joined SMITH/KOTZEN, the collaborative project featuring IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith and THE WINERY DOGS frontman and acclaimed solo artist Richie Kotzen, during the latter act's concert Saturday night (February 21) at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London, United Kingdom to perform the MAIDEN classic "Wasted Years". Fan-filmed video of Bruce's appearance can be seen below.

Smith originally wrote "Wasted Years" for MAIDEN's 1986 album "Somewhere In Time". He told U.K.'s Total Guitar magazine about how the track came together: "I was messing around with a little four-track and I'd just put that riff down for 'Wasted Years'. I was playing Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist] some other stuff and I played it to him by accident and he said, 'What's that?' I said, 'You probably won't like this as it's so commercial,' but he really liked it and insisted we do it. So something you'd think he wouldn't want to do, he does. But I do like to sit down and visualize us doing different things. Obviously, we can't do anything too drastic, but whatever works, really."

Joining Smith and Kotzen as part of their touring band is Richie's wife, internationally acclaimed bass player Julia Lage, formerly of the Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian rock band BARRA DE SAIA and currently a member of VIXEN. With a strong pedigree in rock, Lage has played alongside the likes of Pat Travers, Elliot Easton (THE CARS),Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY). In addition, SMITH/KOTZEN has enlisted drummer Bruno Valverde of ANGRA.

Having first joined together as SMITH/KOTZEN on the 2021 self-titled debut album, which was a Top 20 hit in the U.K. as well as a huge success across the rest of Europe and North and South America, the duo played live to rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic. They reconvened in 2024 to record their second full-length album, "Black Light / White Noise", which was released in April 2025, and has seen a huge demand from rock fans around the world for another tour.

SMITH/KOTZEN released the "Better Days …And Nights" EP in September 2022 via BMG. The effort comprised five previously unreleased live tracks, plus for the first time ever on CD, the four studio tracks featured on their sold-out, limited-edition 12-inch vinyl EP, "Better Days", released in conjunction with Record Store Day in November 2021.

The live songs were recorded during SMITH/KOTZEN's inaugural whistle-stop tour of the U.S. and U.K. at the start of 2022, which attracted unanimously rave reviews from fans and media alike, celebrating the duo's debut on stage together with stellar back-up from Lage and Valverde.

Japan's metal bible Burrn! magazine reviewing the Whisky A Go Go show in Los Angeles pronounced it, "An amazing night….this rock n' roll band is very different from any other…totally unique …and bringing you great songs!". U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine said the show was a, "masterclass in guitar playing and performance".

The original EP tracks were produced by Kotzen and Smith and mixed by Kevin Shirley. The live tracks were produced and mixed by Kotzen and Smith.

SMITH/KOTZEN's eponymous debut album was released globally through BMG in March 2021 to media and fan acclaim, charting No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart in the U.S., Top 20 in the U.K. as well as in other major markets such as Germany, Japan and Canada.

Smith is best known as one of IRON MAIDEN's principal guitarists, having also enjoyed success as a solo artist. Kotzen is the frontman for THE WINERY DOGS as well as having been the guitarist for both MR. BIG and POISON during his long and acclaimed career, which has to date seen him release more than 20 solo albums. Both artists are also prolific songwriters.