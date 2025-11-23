ANGRA Announces Departure Of Singer FABIO LIONE

Brazilian metallers ANGRA have announced the departure of their frontman of the past 13 years, Italian-born singer Fabio Lione (VISION DIVINE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, KAMELOT).

Earlier today (Sunday, November 23),ANGRA released the following statement via social media (translated from Portuguese): "It is with deep gratitude and admiration that ANGRA officially announces the departure of vocalist Fabio Lione.

"Fabio is an extraordinary singer and an unusual human being, who marked our history with his delivery, his artistic sensitivity and a voice capable of moving and impressing audiences around the world.

"Over 13 years, Fabio devoted a huge part of his life to ANGRA, often away from his home in Italy, his family and his routine. This constant effort, always carried out with professionalism, passion and generosity, is something for which we will have eternal admiration. There were countless trips, exhausting tours, hours and hours in the studios and moments that will remain forever in the memory of the band and fans.

"Over time Fabio ended up becoming a bit Brazilian too. Embedded our culture, our language, our humor and our way of seeing life. He became part of our musical family and gained a special place in the hearts of the fans who always welcomed him with immense affection. He is very dear to us all and his presence made a profound mark on all who had the chance to work with or interact with him. [His] legacy within ANGRA will be remembered forever through the music we made together and our time sharing the road and life.

"We wish him all the success and happiness in the next chapters of his journey. We are sincerely grateful for each year of dedication and the memories we made together. Our admiration remains intact and the doors will always be open to him.

"Fabio will bid farewell to ANGRA at the Bangers Open Air show [in April 2026].

"Thank you, Fabio!"

Lione officially joined ANGRA in early 2013 as the replacement for Eduardo "Edu" Falaschi.

As previously reported, ANGRA will stage a reunion of the band's "Rebirth" lineup at the 2026 edition of the Bangers Open Air festival on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo. In addition to a performance by ANGRA's current lineup — including Lione — fans will witness the long-awaited reunion of the lineup that recorded the "Rebirth" (2001) and "Temple Of Shadows" (2004) LPs, featuring the return of guitarist Kiko Loureiro, Falaschi and drummer Aquiles Priester.

Loureiro left ANGRA in 2015 to join MEGADETH and toured and recorded with the Dave Mustaine-led group for more than eight years before his exit from that band in September 2023.

Falaschi appeared on four ANGRA studio albums — "Rebirth", "Temple Of Shadows", 2006's "Aurora Consurgens" and 2010's "Aqua" — before quitting the band in May 2012, explaining in a statement that "there comes a moment in a man's life when it is necessary to make a radical decision in order to move forward with dignity and renewed energy." In 2006, Falaschi established his own band, ALMAH, and garnered international success. Following Falaschi's departure, there were discussions within the band's management about the possibility of original ANGRA singer André Matos returning to the fold. ANGRA eventually enlisted Lione as its third vocalist.

Priester was a member of ANGRA from 2001 to 2008 and he played on the "Rebirth", "Temple Of Shadows" and "Aurora Consurgens" albums.