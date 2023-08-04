ANGRA Shares Music Video For New Single 'Ride Into The Storm'

Brazilian progressive power metallers ANGRA have released the official Leo Liberti-drected music video for their new single "Ride Into The Storm". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Cycles Of Pain", due on November 3 via Atomic Fire Records.

The band comments: "'Ride Into The Storm' is a relentless and aggressive piece that captures the essence of ANGRA's style. With its fast-paced tempo and modern flair, the song retains the band's distinct DNA while delivering intricate and technically challenging passages; the fusion of traditional and progressive elements pushes the boundaries without sacrificing the band's signature style. 'Ride Into The Storm' is one more step in ANGRA's evolution, embodying aggression, speed, modernity, and ability in one cohesive and engaging package. The lyrics take us on a powerful and transformative journey, portraying the duality within us as we face both challenges and opportunities. Amidst division and adversity, we find the strength to evolve and grow. Guided by hope and a thirst for truth, we embark on a new crusade, united as warriors of change. With unwavering determination, we fearlessly confront the chaos, embracing transformation and forging our own destiny. The storm becomes our ally, propelling us forward as we ride towards a brighter future."

"Cycles Of Pain" was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by longtime ANGRA partner Dennis Ward (D.C. COOPER, PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

The album also features a range of guests, including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"),Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" and "Here In The Now"),and Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

"Cycles Of Pain" will be available in the following formats: digipak CD, jewel case CD, vinyl in various color variants (red/yellow split, clear/blue marbled, clear yellow/white splatter),and digitally.

"Cycles Of Pain" track listing:

01. Cyclus Doloris

02. Ride Into The Storm

03. Dead Man On Display

04. Tide Of Changes – Part I

05. Tide Of Changes – Part II

06. Vida Seca

07. Gods Of The World

08. Cycles Of Pain

09. Faithless Sanctuary

10. Here In The Now

11. Generation Warriors

12. Tears Of Blood

Formed in 1991, ANGRA's current lineup includes vocalist Fabio Lione (ATHENA XIX, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ex-VISION DIVINE) alongside Rafael Bittencourt and Marcelo Barbosa on guitars, Felipe Andreoli on bass and Bruno Valverde on drums.

Photo credit: Marcos Hermes