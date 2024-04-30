ANIMALS AS LEADERS To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'The Joy Of Motion' Album On Fall 2024 North American Tour

ANIMALS AS LEADERS will celebrate the 10th anniversary of "The Joy Of Motion" by performing the album in full on a headlining North American tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from Australian prog guitar virtuoso Plini.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMPHYSED" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

"The Joy Of Motion X" tour dates:

Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Nov. 01 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 02 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Nov. 04 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Nov. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Nov. 06 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Nov. 07 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Nov. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Nov. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Nov. 10 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Nov. 12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov. 16 - Boston, MA - Royale

Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Nov. 20 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Nov. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Nov. 22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Nov. 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Nov. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Nov. 26 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Nov. 27 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Nov. 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater On Broadway

It might sound strange to associate "storytelling" with instrumental music. But ANIMALS AS LEADERS jettisoned the rules, limitations, and boundaries of conventional rock music from the start. Armed with palette-expanding eight-string guitars, rich synths, and pummeling percussive grooves, the trio is beloved by metalheads, aspiring virtuosos, jazz fanatics, and casual listeners alike. As Pitchfork observed, "ANIMALS AS LEADERS have walked the tightrope between sheer technical virtuosity and actual emotional resonance." Even without vocals, this is intimate, mythmaking music.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS began as a solo outlet for guitarist Tosin Abasi, whose creative partnership with classically trained guitarist Javier Reyes and Berklee-educated drummer Matt Garstka is built on a shared love of everything from fusion to technical death metal. Garstka graced the cover of Modern Drummer in 2015. In one of his many appearances on their cover, Guitar World named Tosin among the Guitarists Of The Decade. Rolling Stone featured him as part of their "Young Guns" series. The Chicago Tribune declared him "the closest thing prog-metal has to an Eddie Van Halen."

Quickly ascending beyond the traditional confines of instrumental rock, ANIMALS AS LEADERS owe much to their unique blend of precision and feel, both in abundance on album five, "Parrhesia". The trio remain connected to their fiercely engaged audience via captivating shows and projects.

Kerrang! included "Weightless" among its Best Albums Of 2011. "The Joy Of Motion" entered the Billboard 200 at No. 24 in 2014, and "The Madness Of Many" cracked the Top 20 in 2016. Now more than a decade into their career, a quick look at the bands they've toured with demonstrates the consistently diverse appeal of ANIMALS AS LEADERS. It's a list that includes KORN, DEFTONES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, THRICE, MESHUGGAH, UNDEROATH, TESSERACT and CIRCA SURVIVE as well as major festivals with the likes of LINKIN PARK, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and SLIPKNOT.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS offer more than clinic-ready musicianship and proficiency. A focus on mood, texture, and emotive power elevates the material past any preconceived notions, resulting in a fascinatingly unique phenomenon, with an unlikely and profound appeal across multiple subgenres.

"We all know how talented the guys in ANIMALS AS LEADERS are. Absurdly talented," declared MetalSucks. "They are one of the finest, most interesting units in modern music."