ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER: More 'Another Door' Album Details Revealed; PBS Concert Special To Air In November

Ann Wilson, known the world over as a founder and the lead singer/songwriter of the barrier-breaking band HEART, will release a new album with her band TRIPSITTER, "Another Door", on September 29. The official music video for the LP's first single, "This Is Now", can be seen below. The live performance clip was filmed on August 3 at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Prior to starting the 2023 tour, ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER finished "Another Door", a record of all-original material, which marks the first time since the 1970s that Ann has written a full-length album collectively with a band. TRIPSITTER features Tony Lucido (bass),Ryan Wariner (guitars),Sean T Lane (drums),and Paul Moak (guitars and keyboards). Tom Bukovac (guitars) was also a primary contributor. "Another Door" marks the first time in her career where Ann was the sole lyricist and her presence on a record has never been greater.

Ann says: "This is an exciting time in my creative life; so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling!"

On Friday, November 24, 2023, as part of PBS special programming, "Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live In Concert" will debut on over 100 PBS stations, (check local listings). Pre-taped at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville in July this live concert will feature songs from "Another Door", alongside her classics, including "Barracuda", "Crazy On You", "Magic Man" and several others.

The cover for "Another Door" was created by StormStudio which began in the early 1990s with Storm Thorgerson, Peter Curzon, Rupert Truman and Dan Abbott. Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell co-founded Hipgnosis, who between 1968 and 1983 created artworks for the likes of PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, PAUL MCCARTNEY & WINGS, 10CC, AC/DC, GENESIS, Peter Gabriel and many others. Following Storm's passing in 2013, Powell has worked closely with StormStudio on numerous projects since.

Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. "Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "This Is Now" from "Another Door" plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set and tour.

Last year Ann sang with DISTURBED frontman David Draiman on the duet "Don't Tell Me" from the band's "Divisive" album, and lent her voice to Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock record "Rock Star" ("Magic Man"). From "Dreamboat Annie" to DISTURBED to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre.

"Another Door" track listing:

01. Tripsitter

02. This Is Now

03. Rain Of Hell

04. Stranger In A Strange Land

05. Waiting For Magic

06. Ruler Of The Night

07. Still

08. Rusty Robots

09. What If

10. Little Things

11. Miss One & Only

Ann previously stated about the effort: "All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber. And I think if you give it a listen, it'll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?"

Photo credit: Criss Cain