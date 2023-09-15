GUNS N' ROSES Add Four Shows To Fall 2023 North American Tour

GUNS N' ROSES have revealed four new upcoming dates across Canada and the United States, including stops in Edmonton, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nampa. Tickets will be available starting with the Nightrain presale beginning on September 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on September 20 at 10 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Following GUNS N' ROSES' upcoming dates in September and October, the tour will then conclude in Mexico City with the band headlining Hell & Heaven festival on November 5.

This new leg of shows comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of performances in Europe across stadiums and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park.

GUNS N' ROSES' upcoming 2023 North American tour dates:

Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival

Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Oct. 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Oct. 22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena*

Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*

Oct. 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Nov. 05 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival

* New tour date

GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup features classic-lineup members Axl Rose (vocals),Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash 9guitar),backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES played its new single, "Perhaps", live for the first time on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The song was officially released earlier that day — less than a week after the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era track was leaked on TouchTunes machines at bars and other locations.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Photo credit: GUNS N' ROSES / The Oriel Company