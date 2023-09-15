  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GUNS N' ROSES Add Four Shows To Fall 2023 North American Tour

September 15, 2023

GUNS N' ROSES have revealed four new upcoming dates across Canada and the United States, including stops in Edmonton, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nampa. Tickets will be available starting with the Nightrain presale beginning on September 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on September 20 at 10 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Following GUNS N' ROSES' upcoming dates in September and October, the tour will then conclude in Mexico City with the band headlining Hell & Heaven festival on November 5.

This new leg of shows comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of performances in Europe across stadiums and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park.

GUNS N' ROSES' upcoming 2023 North American tour dates:

Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sep. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival
Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Oct. 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*
Oct. 22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena*
Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*
Oct. 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*
Nov. 05 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival

* New tour date

GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup features classic-lineup members Axl Rose (vocals),Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash 9guitar),backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES played its new single, "Perhaps", live for the first time on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The song was officially released earlier that day — less than a week after the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era track was leaked on TouchTunes machines at bars and other locations.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Photo credit: GUNS N' ROSES / The Oriel Company

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).