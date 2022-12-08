  • facebook
ANTHRAX Cancels BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR Appearance Due To 'Logistical Issues'

December 8, 2022

ANTHRAX has canceled its appearance at next year's Bloodstock Open Air festival due to "logistical issues beyond [the band's] control".

The thrash metal veterans were scheduled to perform on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on August 12, 2023.

ANTHRAX has been replaced on the Bloodstock Open Air bill by TRIPTYKON — the occult/avant-garde metal project formed by former HELLHAMMER/CELTIC FROST singer, guitarist, and main songwriter Tom Gabriel Fischer (a.k.a. Tom Gabriel Warrior) — which will perform a special CELTIC FROST set.

Fischer said in a statement: "It was audiences and media in the U.K. who first embraced CELTIC FROST's music in the mid-1980s and gave this band a history and career. Without their support, I wouldn't be here as the musician I have become. Moreover, we have also been very fortunate with TRIPTYKON to be granted an equally warm welcome every time we have played the U.K. This is particularly true for our past appearances at Bloodstock.

"It is thus truly a special honor and pleasure for us to have been asked by Bloodstock to play this unique CELTIC FROST-themed concert at Bloodstock 2023. There will be many memories and emotions."

Also scheduled to appear at next year's Bloodstock Open Air, which will take place August 10-13, 2023 at Catton Hall in Derbyshire, United Kingdom, are MESHUGGAH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MEGADETH, HELLOWEEN, IN FLAMES, SEPULTURA, WHITECHAPEL, KNOCKED LOOSE, BIOHAZARD, SACRED REICH, ZEAL & ARDOR and CROWBAR.

This past summer, ANTHRAX canceled shows in continental Europe as part of its fall 2022 touring activities, citing "ongoing logistical issues" and "costs that are out of our control." Bassist Frank Bello told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about the decision: "The god's honest truth: Everything budgeting-wise is insane right now. We budgeted it last year and came back to this year with the gas lines and all the shit that's going on. It was three times the budget. We would have gone into a bad deficit, horrible. And the promoters are saying, 'It doesn't make sense for you guys to do it.' The buses, just life in general. It's horrible."

