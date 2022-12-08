AEROSMITH Cancels Remaining Two 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas Residency Shows Due To STEVEN TYLER's Health

AEROSMITH has canceled the remaining two "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency shows due to frontman Steven Tyler's illness.

The band was previously forced to pull out of its December 2 and December 5 concerts at Dolby Live in Park MGM as the singer was unwell with a mystery illness, and now, they've scrapped the final two gigs — on Thursday, December 8 and Sunday, December 11 — as the 74-year-old rocker requires more time to rest.

The legendary rockers said in a social media statement: "To all our fans... We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.

"Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, with all other refunds available at point of purchase.

In June, AEROSMITH canceled shows as Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on pain medication following foot surgery.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band's joint statement read in May.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

By July, Tyler was released from his latest rehab stint and was reportedly doing "amazingly well."

Leading up to the latest run of shows, AEROSMITH played Boston's Fenway Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.