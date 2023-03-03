  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ANTHRAX + PANTERA Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Says EARGO Hearing Aid Saved His Life

March 3, 2023

In the video below, ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante shares his story and how the over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid Eargo has helped him hear life to the fullest again.

"When I was diagnosed with hearing loss, and they were explaining to me, 'Here's your options,' and when I saw them, my stomach turned," Benante says. "And I'm, like, 'I can't wear this.' Without my ears, I don't know how I can do my job.

"When I first got the Eargos and I put them in my ear, I'm, like, 'Wow. This is great.' And I was, like, 'Can you see it? Can you see anything?' And they were, like, 'No.'

"I think there are so many musicians out there and people who work with loud noises every day that are in the same boat as me but do not wanna accept it," Charlie adds.

"My girlfriend and my daughter definitely saw a change. I think I was just dealing with something that I didn't know how to fix until the Eargos came into my life. And then I heard things again; I had clarity. They really saved the day."

Although Eargo's devices are a bit more expensive than other OTC hearing aids (ranging from $1,450 to $2,950 a pair),their compact size and functionality rank them among the best hearing aids on the market.

Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health. The company's innovative products and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost.

Eargo says in a press release: "We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online, at retail locations or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. Eargo hearing aids are offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States."

For more information, visit Eargo.com

Find more on Pantera
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).