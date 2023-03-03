ANTHRAX + PANTERA Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Says EARGO Hearing Aid Saved His Life

In the video below, ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante shares his story and how the over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid Eargo has helped him hear life to the fullest again.

"When I was diagnosed with hearing loss, and they were explaining to me, 'Here's your options,' and when I saw them, my stomach turned," Benante says. "And I'm, like, 'I can't wear this.' Without my ears, I don't know how I can do my job.

"When I first got the Eargos and I put them in my ear, I'm, like, 'Wow. This is great.' And I was, like, 'Can you see it? Can you see anything?' And they were, like, 'No.'

"I think there are so many musicians out there and people who work with loud noises every day that are in the same boat as me but do not wanna accept it," Charlie adds.

"My girlfriend and my daughter definitely saw a change. I think I was just dealing with something that I didn't know how to fix until the Eargos came into my life. And then I heard things again; I had clarity. They really saved the day."

