ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO On His Mother: 'She Made Me Believe That I Could Do Anything In This Life That I Wanted To Do'

ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello is mourning the death of his mother Rose.

Rosie was the older sister of ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, who enlisted Frank to join the band in 1984.

Earlier today (Sunday, April 23),Frank took to his social media to share a photo of his mother, and he included the following message: "Thank you… I want to thank you all for the love and beautiful messages you sent on the passing of my mom, -It really means alot to me.

"I wasn't sure how or if I even wanted to share my feelings on her passing with anyone, but as the tears fall on the screen as I write this, I went with sharing with you because I think it's important to celebrate the life of my mom, Rose Bello. She made me believe that I could do anything in this life that I wanted to do.

"If you read my book, then you already know how important my mom was and is in my life- that will never fade. She was a beautiful, smart, powerful woman who never took no for an answer. She was so proud of all 5 of her children, and we were so proud of her. My mom told everybody she met that her son and brother (Charlie Benante) were 'the bass player and drummer of ANTHRAX' with pride..that always made me smile.

"Moms give unconditional love- you can't get that anywhere else but from your mom. She showed me how to be strong and resilient in tough times, -she always shared the wisdom that she learned as a single mom with five kids.

"The only thing that gives me any comfort with her passing is that I know she is now with my brother Anthony, her mom(my grandmother) 'Tina-babes' and sister Angela in heaven…

"I hope everybody out there who has a mom they can hug- gives them one today and enjoy every moment of it. As for me-I say thank you mom, for being 'my' mom. Rest In Peace, and I'll see you, Tina-babes, Anthony & aunt Angela again… Love always, Frankie".

According to Billboard, Benante was a big influence and musical mentor for Bello, encouraging his nephew to switch from guitar to bass when he worked out bass parts on the six-string during their pre-ANTHRAX jam sessions.

Born into a family of five, Frank grew up in difficult circumstances. His father abandoned his wife and children, and Frank's mother moved heaven and earth to keep them fed and educated. Left with no male role model, Frank found inspiration in heavy metal bass players, following their example and forging a career with ANTHRAX from his early teens — first as a roadie, and then as the group's bass player.

"I have great, strong women in my life," Bello, now a married father of a son, told Billboard. "My grandmother, my mother, my aunts; just beautiful people that I cherish to this day. As far as fatherhood, I want to show this is how not to do it. I experienced that. I don't want people to go through that. This is what happens when abandonment happens and [made] the hole I have in my gut, my heart. Thankfully, metal was filling that gap for me. Something had to make me feel better. [It was] the community of metal because we all bonded behind our uniforms, our leather jackets, all that stuff. It was something to belong to. It was so helpful to me."

International stardom came Frank's way by the mid-to-late 1980s, when he was still in his early twenties, but tragedy struck in 1996 when his brother Anthony was murdered in New York. Although the case went to trial, the suspected killer was released without charge after a witness, intimidated by violent elements, withdrew his testimony.

Bello released a memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", in October 2021 via Rare Bird. The foreword to the book was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.