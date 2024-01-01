ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Celebrates 60th Birthday By Throwing 'Epic' Party Featuring Jam With Musician Friends: Photos, Video

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian celebrated his 60th birthday last night (December 31) by throwing a party at Galpin Speed Shop in Van Nuys, California. Among the musician friends who attended the event and took part in a jam at the special get-together were Ian's ANTHRAX bandmates Charlie Benante and Frank Bello, Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS), Doug Pinnick (KING'S X), Andrew Hurley (FALL OUT BOY), Gary Holt (EXODUS), Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE), Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR, MINISTRY), Robert Trujillo (METALLICA), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Brendon Small (DETHKLOK), Jay Buchanan (RIVAL SONS), Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, ex-ANTHRAX), John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ex-ANTHRAX) and Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT). Photos and video taken at the party can be seen below.

Ian shared a video of his entrance at the party and wrote: "Greatest birthday party entrance of all time. My 60th was everything I hoped it would be and I'll be sharing clips all week. Thank you to everyone that made it happen - Pearl, Revel, Dave, Mikaela, Mary, Matt, Mark, Nate, Phil. Your hard work made my crazy dream come true! Happy new year everyone!!! Cheers,

Scott"

Benante shared a few pictures from the event and wrote: "#happynewyear and a Happy Birthday to @scottianthrax . Whew! We celebrated his 60th by playing 42 songs that really hit a lot of us in so many ways. We played songs that you remember driving around with your family when you were younger . They just brought you back to that time when things were so much simpler . We really did bring it in with a Bang last night! So many wonderful people , so many wonderful moments and that Burger truck really saved me! Great seeing everyone and I hope 2024 is a happy and healthy one. Happy New Year to All!"

Holt also posted several photos from the party and wrote: "What an amazing new year! Rang in 2024 by helping to celebrate @scottianthrax 60th birthday by jamming with some amazing people, most of whom I didn’t even take the time to get photos with, living in the moment and all. It was an epic evening! Jamming KING'S X with @dugpinnick was a highlight for sure! Amount many others! Like Into The Void with @charbenante , @scottianthrax @robbflynn and Danny Lilker!! And more! And spending it with my better half @lisaholt777 was the only way I'd wanna start this new year! Too many photos to post so I chose a few, took mostly photos of the hotrods!"

In December 2017, Scott released his second book, "Access All Areas: Stories From A Hard Rock Life" via Hachette Audio as a digital download, and in hardcover and ebook from De Capo Press.

Ian, famous for co-founding legendary thrash metal band ANTHRAX and only slightly less so for his iconic beard, has done and seen a lot in his decades of touring. In his more than 40 years immersed in the hard rock scene, Scott has witnessed haunting acts of depravity backstage, punched a legendary musician, been a bouncer at an exclusive night club, guest-starred with ANTHRAX on "Married With Children", invaded a fellow rock star's home, played poker professionally, gone on a non-date with a certain material girl, appeared on "The Walking Dead", and much more.

Ian told Rolling Stone that his 2014 autobiography, "I'm The Man: The Story Of That Guy From Anthrax" wasn't your typical rock-star autobiography, with stories of excess, partying, and drugs. "My story doesn't follow that same storyline that every single book seems to," he said. "My book — I hate to sound cheesy — but it's really a tale about how anyone can do something if they really work hard at it. I swear to God, just out of being a fucking tenacious prick, that's how this band happened. I just never, ever, ever took 'no' for an answer and never stopped working. And I still have that attitude."

ANTHRAX is continuing to work on the follow-up to its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016.

