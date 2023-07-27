  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Thanks Los Angeles County Firefighters For Saving His Home

July 27, 2023

ANTHRAX's Scott Ian has thanked firefighters for protecting buildings Wednesday (July 26) from a brush fire that burned about 50 acres on a hillside near his home in Southern California's Topanga Canyon area.

With temperatures hovering between 90 and 100 degrees, a two-alarm fire broke out yesterday afternoon. Dubbed the Owen Fire, the blaze was pegged at 50 acres by 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 27),Ian shared a video of a firefighting aircraft dropping a bright pink fire retardant called PHOS-CHEK. The widely used chemical helps slow the spread of flames.

"All my thanks and gratitude go out to the @lacountyfd and all the first responders that helped knock this fire down so fast yesterday," Scott captioned the clip. "You guys are truly the best. Thanks for saving our town!!!"

According to NBC Los Angeles, the fire started at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road in the hills south of Woodland Hills and Tarzana. County and city firefighters had the fire about 20 percent contained by late Wednesday after water and retardant drops. The California Highway Patrol asked residents to watch out for fire personnel and equipment in the area.

Approximately 200 firefighters and five aircraft responded to the incident.

Ian is married to Pearl Aday, the daughter of legendary crooner Meat Loaf.

Scott and Pearl met in 1999 when ANTHRAX was out on the "Maximum Rock" summer package tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, which featured Aday as one of its back-up singers. Their son Revel Young Ian was born in June 2011.

Image credit: Jackson Guitars

Find more on Anthrax
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).