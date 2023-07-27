ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Thanks Los Angeles County Firefighters For Saving His Home

ANTHRAX's Scott Ian has thanked firefighters for protecting buildings Wednesday (July 26) from a brush fire that burned about 50 acres on a hillside near his home in Southern California's Topanga Canyon area.

With temperatures hovering between 90 and 100 degrees, a two-alarm fire broke out yesterday afternoon. Dubbed the Owen Fire, the blaze was pegged at 50 acres by 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 27),Ian shared a video of a firefighting aircraft dropping a bright pink fire retardant called PHOS-CHEK. The widely used chemical helps slow the spread of flames.

"All my thanks and gratitude go out to the @lacountyfd and all the first responders that helped knock this fire down so fast yesterday," Scott captioned the clip. "You guys are truly the best. Thanks for saving our town!!!"

According to NBC Los Angeles, the fire started at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road in the hills south of Woodland Hills and Tarzana. County and city firefighters had the fire about 20 percent contained by late Wednesday after water and retardant drops. The California Highway Patrol asked residents to watch out for fire personnel and equipment in the area.

Approximately 200 firefighters and five aircraft responded to the incident.

Ian is married to Pearl Aday, the daughter of legendary crooner Meat Loaf.

Scott and Pearl met in 1999 when ANTHRAX was out on the "Maximum Rock" summer package tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, which featured Aday as one of its back-up singers. Their son Revel Young Ian was born in June 2011.

Image credit: Jackson Guitars