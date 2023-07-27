TED NUGENT Says 'Censorship Is Alive And Well' After His Show Is Removed From VIMEO Video Streaming Platform

Ted Nugent claims that Vimeo has removed "The Nightly Nuge" content from its services.

The video streaming platform allegedly pulled a number of news-style clips in which the outspoken conservative rocker offers his take on the news of our world every night, apparently after Nugent was accused of repeatedly violating Vimeo's policy.

In the latest episode of "The Nightly Nuge", which is still available on YouTube and Facebook, Ted addressed the Vimeo "ban", saying in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My Facebook, I had up to 36 millionFacebook reach when it first started out, before the fact-check liars — they're liars. They've come right out and admitted that they're not checking facts; they just don't like what you say. They've actually admitted it and they keep getting away with an infringement on my First Amendment. And if the Department Of Justice really had anything to do with justice, they might stop them from infringing on my First Amendment and my Second Amendment, and a whole bunch of other amendments. Referencing jack-booted thugs — you have to have probable cause to enter my domain, but they can enter my domain without probable cause. That sounds like a jack-boot kind of thing to me. That's what the Nazis did. That's what our tyrannical governments have always done. That's what the Chinese do."

Nugent continued: "When I say things like that, the evidence is irrefutable. So the point is there is no First Amendment; it's all censored. Even Fox News, since they got rid of the greatest commenter, the greatest truth, logic and common sense I have ever seen in the media in my lifetime, the great Tucker Carlson. I mean, this guy was a lightning bolt of truth logic and common sense, and even Fox News threw him out. And you can see that censorship is now alive and well. It's controlled, it's a defanged and declawed, it's made genteel and — I hate to use the term, 'cause it's so offensive — politically correct and avoiding the shadow banning of the cancel culture all these new term terminologies. But, yes, here at 'The Nightly Nuge', we are censored and we are thrown off global platforms because I speak truth, logic and common sense and I have unlimited evidence to support everything I say."

Nugent has said a number of times that that his political views — which the rocker himself has proudly called "radical" — are one of the main reasons he hasn't been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The conservative rocker, who has been eligible for the honor as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent has long been outspoken about his political beliefs, including during the administration of former U.S. president Barack Obama, at one point calling Obama a "subhuman mongrel" in 2014. In 2017 he appeared to briefly soften his tone, telling The Washington Post "I'm not going to engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore." However, just over a year ago, he urged attendees at a Trump rally to go "berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists."

Nugent is also an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He previously spread false information about the pandemic, only to contract the virus himself and become severely sick.

In October 2021, Nugent appeared on "Off The Record" where he once again said that he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine because the shots that were available in the United States were developed in less than a year are probably fake.

In April 2021, Nugent, who previously claimed the virus was "not a real pandemic," talked about the darkest days of his battle with COVID-19, saying that he had "never been so scared" in his entire life.

In the past, Nugent, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" America's 45th president. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

Last year, Nugent once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by undercover FBI agents, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

In April, Nugent shared a tweet in which he denounced the existence of transgender people and told people they could "debate" him if they disagreed.

"There is no such thing as transgender. You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib," he wrote.