ANVIL's LIPS To Undergo Heart Procedure For Atrial Fibrillation

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, Steve "Lips" Kudlow of Canadian metallers ANVIL spoke about the band's touring plans in support of their recently completed 20th studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're not doing anything until the new album comes out. And that could be not till next summer. Yeah, and between November and, I guess, May or June, I'm gonna be getting a procedure done to my heart, which is… I've got this, um, I've got atrial fibrillation, which is not a good thing. They've gotta put a wire into a vein and then up into my heart and burn some nerve endings that are making my heart beat irregularly. And that's how they fix it. It's not open surgery or anything. It's like two hours out, you're out. But the thing is, it's a huge backlog in patients for it, because this is really, really common. And, of course, I'm a baby boomer and the hospital is packed with us. So, in any case, that's what I'm gonna be doing probably in November or December. And then, after that's done, I'm gonna probably begin writing for the next album, album 21. And by the time that we go out on tour for the newest album that I just finished, like the last time, I'll have another new album already written. It's a cycle."

Earlier in the chat, Lips touched upon his health while discussing the possibility of ANVIL recording more studio albums after the arrival of the band's upcoming 20th effort. He said: "I'm fucking 67. I've got heart problems. I don't know how much longer I've got. Life has a beginning, middle and end. That's the way it works for everybody. No one gets out alive."

According to Weill Cornell Medicine atrial fibrillation is caused by irregularities in the transmission of electrical impulses through the heart. As a result, the heart is not able to pump blood effectively, which can cause blood to pool and form clots. People with atrial fibrillation have an increased risk of stroke, congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy.

Atrial fibrillation (AF),the most common cardiac arrhythmia, affects approximately three to six million people in the United States.

ANVIL's upcoming LP was recorded with longtime producer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer and Jörg Uken at Uken's Soundlodge studios in Germany. The same production team was responsible for ANVIL's last four albums, "Anvil Is Anvil" (2016),"Pounding The Pavement" (2018),"Legal At Last" (2019) and "Impact Is Imminent" (2022).

This past January, MVD Marquee Collection released the "Ultimate Edition" Blu-ray and "Standard Edition" DVD of ANVIL's acclaimed documentary, "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil". The new version of the film features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi and ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow and Reiner moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield.

The remastered "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil" received its premiere in conjunction with Beyond Fest in September 2022 in Los Angeles at the Saban Theater, where ANVIL also performed. This was followed by a question-and-answer session with Kudlow, Reiner, producer Rebecca Yeldham and Gervasi, moderated by Steve-O from "Jackass".