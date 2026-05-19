ARCH ENEMY And THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce 'Wrath Across America' Fall 2026 Tour

ARCH ENEMY and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will return to North American stages this fall on a co-headlining tour. The "Wrath Across America 2026" tour runs from October 5 through November 19. Additional support will be provided by SEPTICFLESH, CRYPTA and THROWN INTO EXILE.

ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott says, "North America, we are proud to announce our return, joined by the formidable BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, alongside special guests SEPTICFLESH, CRYPTA and THROWN INTO EXILE. An exceptional lineup, built for those who live and breathe pure fucking metal. We look forward to bringing you a new era of ARCH ENEMY to a city near. Be there!"

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER drummer Alan Cassidy states: "I'd take my arch enemy to see THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and ARCH ENEMY! Then throw them in the pit. See you this fall!"

Various pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m. local time. The regular on-sale is set for Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

All confirmed dates are below.

Forged in 1996 by Swedish guitar hero Michael Amott, ARCH ENEMY have spent three decades carving out a singular legacy at the intersection of extremity and melody. ARCH ENEMY quickly evolved into one of the defining forces of modern extreme metal with their razor-edged riffing, twin-guitar leads and anthemic songwriting that has carried the band from underground acclaim to global festival dominance. Across a formidable catalogue of eleven studio albums — from the cult-classic "Black Earth" (1996) to genre milestones like "Wages Of Sin" (2001) and the arena-conquering works of the 2000s — ARCH ENEMY have continuously reshaped their sound without compromising its core intensity. A defining aspect of their evolution has been the succession of charismatic frontwomen: Angela Gossow's revolutionary arrival in 2001 helped break gender barriers in extreme metal, while her successor Alissa White-Gluz fronted the band through a highly successful era, delivering critically acclaimed releases such as "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025). Relentless touring and an unwavering commitment to technical precision have cemented ARCH ENEMY as one of metal's most enduring live acts, a band whose identity has remained anchored by Amott's vision even as lineups shifted around him. Now, in 2026, ARCH ENEMY enter a bold new chapter: The band have unveiled former ONCE HUMAN vocalist Lauren Hart as their new frontwoman, ushering in a revitalized era. Their latest single, "To The Last Breath", serves as both a statement of intent and rebirth while retaining the band's trademark ferocity by introducing a fresh vocal dynamic. With a renewed lineup, big European summer festival appearances and a lengthy North American tour announced for the fall, ARCH ENEMY stand poised once again to redefine their own legacy — louder, sharper, and more unyielding than ever.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER continues to tour in support of their critically adored tenth studio album, "Servitude", released in 2024 via Metal Blade Records. "At a brisk thirty-three minutes, there's no real fat, just a collection of raging riffs and solid gold grooves that never overstays its welcome…," lauded Blabbermouth. "Whether wallowing in grim, doomy waters on 'Mammoth's Hand', or blasting away like some crazed, nihilistic army of intergalactic ghouls on 'Transcosmic Blueprint' and climactic hook avalanche 'Utopia Black', this is an album that nobly delivers the goods, while screaming defiance at the stars. Everybody involved should be immensely proud." Metal Injection accurately hailed a record of, "fucking killer death metal," Distorted Sound crowned THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER "one of melodeath's greatest, most consistent bands," while Kerrang wrote, "…the release of 'Servitude' faces down existential concerns with determination and defiance." Added Last Rites, "'Servitude' doesn't feel like a debut because it’s unpolished or full of missteps; it feels like a debut because it's brimming with a fresh energy and feels like it's only hinting at what could be in store."

ARCH ENEMY, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER on tour with special guests SEPTICFLESH, CRYPTA and THROWN INTO EXILE:

Oct. 05 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

Oct. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Oct. 09 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

Oct. 11 - Dallas, TX - Echo

Oct. 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Oct. 15 - Orlando, FL - Beacham

Oct. 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Oct. 18 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 21 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

Oct. 22 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

Oct. 24 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Oct. 25 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Oct. 28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Worcester

Oct. 30 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre Hall

Oct. 31 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

Nov. 01 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Nov. 03 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Nov. 04 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

Nov. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

Nov. 08 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 09 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

Nov. 11 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

Nov. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

Nov. 14 - Vancouver, BC - The Key

Nov. 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox