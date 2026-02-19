ARCH ENEMY Recruits Ex-ONCE HUMAN Singer LAUREN HART, Shares 'To The Last Breath' Single

Swedish/American extreme metal powerhouse ARCH ENEMY are charging into a new chapter as they unveil the first new musical piece after their latest album cycle with "Blood Dynasty".

The new single "To The Last Breath" is a testament to the band's legacy, and a step towards a new exciting era of ARCH ENEMY: "To The Last Breath" comes not only with powerful music but is also the first ARCH ENEMY song to feature the latest addition to the lineup — new singer Lauren Hart (ex-ONCE HUMAN).

Michael Amott, guitarist and founder of ARCH ENEMY, comments: "Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration."

While fans and media alike have been rapidly speculating about who might step into the role behind the microphone, the band remained tight-lipped as the anticipation built to a feverous pitch across the metal community. Now, ARCH ENEMY are back in full force, presenting their ferocious new anthem "To The Last Breath".

Amott adds: "Make no mistake — this song is a reckoning. Musically, it's unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band — and I believe longtime fans will recognize that immediately. Lyrically, it's about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realize you've been fed poison — and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there's no retreat. It's do or die."

With unwavering confidence, Amott asserts: "Just when you think it's over, a new beginning rises. Now it's time to rage with us — to the very last fucking breath!"

To celebrate this new chapter and present their unparalleled and raw band dynamic, ARCH ENEMY has announced an intimate European club show run dubbed "Back To The Root Of All Evil" in the summer of 2026.

Tour dates:

Jul. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

Jul. 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

Jul. 22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kollektivet Livet

Jul. 24 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

Jul. 25 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

Jul. 27 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park

Aug. 2 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

Aug. 3 - Paris, France - Maroquinerie

Aug. 5 - Vitoria, Spain - Jimmy Jazz

Aug. 9 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Pandora

Aug. 10 - London, England - The Underworld

Aug. 11 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

Earlier this week Angela Gossow shot down rumors that she had rejoined ARCH ENEMY following the recent departure of Alissa White-Gluz.

Speculation about Angela's possible return was sparked by a teaser video shared by ARCH ENEMY and Gossow in which a mysterious figure could be seen holding up a torch, captioned with a cryptic "2026" Everything else has been wiped off each of their accounts.

After a second teaser video was shared, Angela, who has been managing ARCH ENEMY for more than a decade, took to her social media to write: "It's not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

After 13 years as ARCH ENEMY's vocalist, German-born Gossow shocked the heavy metal world in 2014 with the sudden announcement of her retirement from the band. While she is no longer performing with them, she has remained closely involved with ARCH ENEMY as their business manager.

When Gossow officially announced her departure from ARCH ENEMY in 2014, she said that she was "passing the torch to the super talented Alissa White-Gluz, whom I've known as a dear friend and a superb vocalist for many years."

ARCH ENEMY recorded three albums with vocalist Johan Liiva — "Black Earth" (1996),"Stigmata" (1998) and "Burning Bridges" (1999) — before Liiva was replaced by Gossow.

Gossow appeared on all ARCH ENEMY albums from 2001's "Wages Of Sin" through 2011's "Khaos Legions".

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

ARCH ENEMY 2026 is:

Lauren Hart - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Joey Concepcion - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus