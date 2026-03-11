Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Is Selling Some Of His Drum Kits, Stage-Worn Masks And Outfits

After 17 years performing with artists such as BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND, SLIPKNOT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, AGAINST ME!, and more, Jay Weinberg has compiled an incredible collection of drums, stage outfits, gold record plaques, and other collectibles.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, fans will have a chance to buy some of this storied gear directly from Jay and Reverb.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to MusiCares.

The Reverb.com shop will include drum kits from Jay's multi-genre-spanning career so far: from the kit he used on Bruce's 2009 "Working On A Dream" world tour, to the multiple fully customized SJC kits he played throughout his decade in SLIPKNOT, to numerous snares, cymbals, drum thrones, and more.

Along with these pieces of musical equipment, Jay is selling stage-worn masks and outfits, signed studio-used drum heads and drum sticks, tour posters, and more collectibles — some of which the multi-disciplined artist designed himself.

For more information, visit Reverb.com.

This past January, Jay has announced his departure from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES after an almost two-year run with the California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends.

Jay played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in March 2024 in Osaka, Japan.

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Mike Muir.

Last November, Jay and his wife Chloe announced that they were anticipating the arrival of their first baby.

Throughout 2025, Weinberg had been actively involved with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES. Additionally, he released his debut solo track titled "Sandstone", featuring George Clarke of DEAFHEAVEN on vocals. Jay revealed that the song was the first of a series of upcoming collaborations, showcasing various guest singers whom Weinberg has been developing material with over several years.

On November 5, 2023, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3, 2023 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

In February 2024, SLIPKNOT recruited former SEPULTURA drummer Eloy Casagrande as the replacement for Jay.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Jay played with AGAINST ME! and MADBALL.