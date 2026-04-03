ARCH ENEMY Shoots Down KIKO LOUREIRO's 'Copyright Infringement' Claim Over 'To The Last Breath' Single: 'Any Similarities Are Purely Coincidental'

In light of a recent copyright infringement accusation against ARCH ENEMY made by Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, best known for his work with MEGADETH and ANGRA, and his lawyer, ARCH ENEMY has presented what it says is "clear evidence" proving this to be a false claim. In the video below, you can see and hear the early demos in 2022 which led to becoming the latest ARCH ENEMY single "To The Last Breath".

ARCH ENEMY states: "Anyone familiar with our creative process knows that we document extensively. Demos, drafts, and iterations are part of how we build our sound, and in this case, that documentation unquestionably establishes the timeline.

ARCH ENEMY guitarist and main songwriter Michael Amott adds: "Hey Kiko, sorry to disappoint you and your lawyer, but as you can see and hear, I had the melody back in 2022 already, 2 years before you released your song. Any similarities are purely coincidental. Enjoy the video and good luck with your music, I will continue to not listen to it. Cheers!"

On March 27, Kiko shared a post on Instagram in which he suggested a similarity between "To The Last Breath" and his composition "Talking Dreams", from the album "Theory Of Mind", which came out in 2024. In the caption, Kiko wrote: "Just helping to promote the new song by @archenemyofficial... you're welcome."

In the comments below Kiko's original post, former ARCH ENEMY vocalist and the band's current manager Angela Gossow responded to Loureiro's allegation, writing: "To be honest, I'd never heard Kiko's music before. So, three notes are the same? Well, I guess that happens quite often in music. I've heard many ARCH ENEMY notes in other songs, but I would never accuse the other band of plagiarism… on the contrary, I would probably feel honored to inspire others. It's sad to read a post like this from a guitarist we all respected. What's the point of it? If you really think you have a case, get in touch and discuss it professionally, don't make a post like this. Respectfully, the management team, who are used to dealing with this type of allegation and prefer to handle things carefully."

Amott also joined the conversation, initially treating the situation as a joke between musicians: "Thanks, brother! Looks like I should pay more attention to your solo work! See you at @bangersopenair!"

Both ARCH ENEMY and Loureiro will perform at the Bangers Open Air festival later this month in São Paulo, Brazil. ARCH ENEMY is the headliner on Saturday, April 25, while Kiko will appear with ANGRA as the headliner on Sunday, April 26.

"To The Last Breath" was released in February. It marked ARCH ENEMY's first recorded music with new singer Lauren Hart (ex-ONCE HUMAN),who recently replaced Alissa White-Gluz.

ARCH ENEMY kicked off its seven-date Chinese tour on March 27 at Dongsan Live in Beijing. The concert marked the band's first live performance with Hart.

ARCH ENEMY recently announced an intimate European club show run dubbed "Back To The Root Of All Evil" in the summer of 2026.

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).