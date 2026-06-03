ACE FREHLEY's 1975 Les Paul Guitar Sells For $512,000 At Auction

Ace Frehley's 1975 Gibson Les Paul, one of the most historically significant guitars in rock and roll, sold for $512,000 as part of the "Music Icons" series from auction house Julien's, a two-day live auction which took place on May 29 and May 30 at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City. From the very beginning of his career, this instrument, which was expected to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000, was Frehley's constant companion, accompanying him on stage and in the studio with KISS more than any other guitar in his arsenal. His longtime use of this Gibson Les Paul has earned Frehley a place on nearly every "Top 10 Les Paul Players Of All Time" list ever published.

Several other items from Frehley were sold above their original estimates: Super Bowl XXXIII stage-played 1997 Gibson Signature Les Paul Custom ($57,600); stage-played 1996 KISS reunion tour light show Sanchez Custom Gibson Les Paul Jr. ($57,600); stage-worn "Destroyer" costume ($51,200); Ace Frehley/Arthur Kane of THE NEW YORK DOLLS stage-worn jumpsuit ($11,520); and Ace's 1977 "Rock And Roll Over" tour jacket ($8,960).

Hosted in partnership with the world-renowned Hard Rock Cafe, the "Music Icons" auction brought together an extraordinary collection of genre-defining memorabilia from the most influential artists in rock and roll history, including instruments played on stage and in studio by revered musicians. This landmark event offered collectors and fans a rare opportunity to acquire pieces from the music legends who shaped generations. Guitars, stage wear, handwritten lyrics and deeply personal relics from the artists who defined the sound of the last half-century changed hands across those two days.

Frehley passed away last October at the age of 74. The founding KISS guitarist died of blunt-trauma injuries to his head due to a fall, the Morris County Medical Examiner confirmed in a report. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to the report, a CT scan of Frehley's head revealed multiple contusions, bone fractures to the back of his skull, hemorrhages, and a subdural hematoma (the type of bleeding that occurs in a person's brain after a head injury). Additional bruises were found on the musician's hip, thigh, and abdomen. The report also noted that Frehley had suffered a stroke.

A separate toxicology report on Frehley's blood at the time of his death has not yet been released.

Frehley's longtime manager John Ostrosky confirmed to the New York Post that the late KISS icon was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, New York.

The legendary musician was buried on October 22 following a private memorial on October 21 at Sinatra Memorial Home in Yonkers, New York.

Frehley, whose real name was Paul Daniel Frehley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey. He reportedly died nearly two weeks after a second fall at his home, which led to him being placed on life support after a brain bleed. The musician's family made the heartbreaking decision to take him off the ventilator.

Frehley's family confirmed his death, writing in a statement: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Ace co-founded KISS with guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.

Earlier in October, Frehley scrapped the remainder of his previously announced 2025 tour dates due to unspecified "medical issues".

The legendary rocker announced the cancelation two weeks after he pulled out of the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California after sustaining minor injuries in a fall at his home.

Frehley had a rocky relationship with Simmons and Stanley whom he blamed for exacerbating his abuse of drugs and alcohol because they allegedly minimized his contributions to KISS.

In 2019, Simmons told Guitar World that Frehley and Criss had exited KISS three times, in part because they "weren't carrying their load" and weren't dependable onstage. In response, Frehley called Simmons and Stanley "control freaks, untrustworthy and… too difficult to work with."

Ace said in a 2024 interview that he got sober in 2006 after "10 car accidents" and credited his daughter Monique with inspiring him to give up drinking in 2006.

"My daughter calls me up and goes, 'Dad, I'm not hearing good things about you.' I looked in the mirror and just said, 'Shit — she's right,'" he said. "That evening, I called my sponsor and he took me to an AA meeting, and I've been sober ever since."