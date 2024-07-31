  • facebook
ARCH ENEMY Surprise-Releases New Single 'Dream Stealer'

July 31, 2024

Sweden/Canadian/American extreme metal titans ARCH ENEMY ring in a new musical chapter with a surprise single and video drop, "Dream Stealer", marking their first new music since the release of the "Deceivers" album, which came out in August 2022.

ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott comments: "First new ARCH ENEMY song we release in a little while and it feels good to be back! It was a blast working on 'Dream Stealer' in the studio. This song just has the high energy and twisted atmosphere that makes it so fun to play! Crank it up, loud and heavy! Metal is immortal!"

"Dream Stealer" was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The video was directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus.

In October, ARCH ENEMY will embark on the "Rising From The North" co-headline tour with Swedish melodic death metal pioneers IN FLAMES, as well as special guests SOILWORK, before they head over to Mexico for another extensive headline run.

ARCH ENEMY played its first concert with new guitarist Joey Concepcion on April 24 at Musinsa Garage in Seoul, South Korea. The show was part of ARCH ENEMY's 2024 Asian tour.

Last December, ARCH ENEMY announced that it had "amicably" parted ways with longtime guitarist Jeff Loomis.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in his previous group, NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's last two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and the aforementioned "Deceivers".

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus

