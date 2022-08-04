ARCH ENEMY, TRIVIUM, DARK TRANQUILLITY Singers To Perform At 'Metal: Hellsinger' Concert At GAMESCOM

Metal: Hellsinger, the heavy metal rhythm shooter from publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders, will take to the stage at Gamescom, Europe's leading trade fair for digital games culture, on August 25 in Cologne, Germany in the largest live concert ever seen at the event.

Several of the game's celebrated vocalists will perform their songs from the game, which are written by Swedish composer duo Two Feathers.

This epic joining of music and game starts at 7 p.m. CEST and will be streamed live for all to watch. Feast your eyes and ears on the trailer for this unique event below.

After shooting past one million demo downloads and a rapid climb up the Steam wishlist, Funcom and The Outsiders turn it up to 11 by gathering an astounding number of the game's metal icons to perform, including Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY), Dennis Lyxzén (REFUSED, INVSN) and James Dorton (BLACK CROWN INITIATE).

The massive event is free and open to thousands of people, thanks to an entire hall being reserved for it. Even more will be able to witness the mayhem on the livestream on the official Metal: Hellsinger homepage.

Those attending Gamescom have free access to the show, and the first 200 to enter will get a bagful of exclusive Metal: Hellsinger merchandise.

In Metal: Hellsinger, the better you slay to the beat, the more intense the experience gets, with the music unfolding in layers, until it culminates in full vocals blasting as you tear through demons. Dive headfirst into the fires and frost of the Hells in search of vengeance.

Metal: Hellsinger will be released on September 15 on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S. Pre-orders for consoles are available now, and the demo, which released to glowing responses, is available now on all platforms.