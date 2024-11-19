  • facebook
ARCHITECTS Announce New Album 'The Sky, The Earth & All Between', Share 'Whiplash' Single

November 19, 2024

British metalcore giants ARCHITECTS will release their new studio album, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", on February 28, 2025 via Epitaph Records. Alongside the news, the band have revealed the third single from the project, titled "Whiplash". Produced by Jordan Fish, the track received a "Hottest Record" premiere on BBC Radio 1 earlier today.

True to its name, the track delivers head-spinning intensity, blending heavy instrumentation with stomping rock riffs and furious screams from vocalist Sam Carter. Known for creating massive sonic landscapes, ARCHITECTS once again bring a brutal, circle-pit anthem with "Whiplash", featuring one of their catchiest choruses alongside a bone-crushing metalcore breakdown.

A cinematic video for "Whiplash" shot in Slovenia accompanies the release.

ARCHITECTS drummer Dan Searle says: "We've long admired director 'Specter' for his work with RAMMSTEIN so it was a pleasure to bring him in for this song to create something for us. His visual concept gave life to the words in a unique way that may create more questions than answers, but sometimes that's the beauty in art.

"'Whiplash' marks the beginning of a new era for ARCHITECTS. It is a song that speaks of tribalism, of a deepening chasm that lies between human beings based simply on opinions and beliefs. It gave us the opportunity to explore these concepts in a way that we haven't before and for the first time in a while it gave us fuel to write something truly ferocious."

Sam Carter adds: "We're so happy to be back and to be releasing a song that we love so much, it's us at our very best and we think it'll be a fan favorite."

This will be ARCHITECTS' eleventh studio album, with "Whiplash" delivering an intense fusion of power and stadium-swaying melody, offering a tantalizing preview of what's to come from "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" in the New Year. The band revealed the first single from the album, "Seeing Red" last December and second single, "Curse", in April this year. Both songs collectively have amassed over 70 million streams to date.

Since their last studio album in 2022, the critically acclaimed "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", ARCHITECTS have continued their stratospheric rise, establishing themselves as one of the most important rock bands to emerge from the U.K. They have spent the last 12 months touring extensively, most notably as one of the personally chosen support acts on the METALLICA tour as well as appearances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Mayhem, Download and a headline slot at Bloodstock Open Air festival. They have also just announced a handful of dates in support of LINKIN PARK next summer.

"The Sky, The Earth & All Between" track listing:

01. Elegy
02. Whiplash
03. Blackhole
04. Everything Ends
05. Brain Dead (feat. House Of Protection)
06. Evil Eyes
07. Landmines
08. Judgement Day (feat. Amira Elfeky)
09. Broken Mirror
10. Curse
11. Seeing Red
12. Chandelier

Photo credit: Ed Mason

