ARCHITECTS Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour, Share Music Video For 'Broken Mirror'

Chart-topping British metalcore icons ARCHITECTS are set to return to the U.S. in 2026, announcing a short North American headline tour kicking off in Reno, Nevada on April 28, with support from HOLYWATR, and making stops at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Artist presale tickets are available today at 2 p.m. local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General public tickets go on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the official music video for the ARCHITECTS single "Broken Mirror". Powerful and infectious, the track showcases ARCHITECTS at their most dynamic. The song ebbs and flows between delicate verses — where Sam Carter's passionate vocals take center stage and highlight his impressive range — and soaring, hard-hitting choruses that lean into the band's unmistakable heaviness. Designed for massive sing-alongs, the song balances vulnerability and force in equal measure.

Directed by Jensen Noen, who also helmed the band's striking "Black Hole" visual — which racked up nearly eight million views in less than a year — the "Broken Mirror" music video plays out like a dark, cinematic short film. The narrative follows Carter as he undergoes brutal militia-style training, building toward a tense and visceral firefight that mirrors the song's emotional intensity. Gritty, moody, and visually arresting, the video balances raw vulnerability with explosive action, capturing the internal struggle at the heart of the track.

Arriving on the heels of ARCHITECTS' first-ever No. 1 at U.S. Active Rock Radio with "Everything Ends", "Broken Mirror" now makes its impact at the format this week, continuing the band's momentum in the U.S. The success of "Everything Ends" also earned ARCHITECTS a "Best New Artist (Rock)" nomination at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards. Both tracks are featured on their eleventh studio album, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" (Epitaph Records),which has surpassed 90,000 album units sold, marking a defining chapter in the band's continued growth.

Produced by Jordan Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, POPPY, HOUSE OF PROTECTION),the album has earned widespread acclaim for its ambitious soundscapes and dynamic songwriting. Loudwire named it one of the Best Albums of 2025, praising it as "a no-skip listen," while Kerrang! praised the band's ability to continue delivering "both quality and quantity" eleven albums into their career. Metal Hammer echoed the sentiment, noting the record's "stadium-metal ambitions of 2022's 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit' with some of the heaviest and straight-up angriest music the band have made in years," and hailing it as "a record that fans of every era could love."

From their early days playing pub shows in Brighton to sharing stadium stages with METALLICA and LINKIN PARK, ARCHITECTS have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music. "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" represents a bold evolution, fusing ferocious energy, intricate melodies, and emotional depth. After delivering high-octane performances throughout 2025, the band is now preparing for upcoming dates across Europe and North America.

Tour dates:

Apr 28 - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV

Apr 29 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

May 02 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM

May 04 – Stubb's - Austin, TX

May 05 - Concrete Street - Corpus Christi, TX

May 07 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

May 08 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

May 10 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL*

May 12 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

May 14 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

May 15 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

May 16 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH*

* Festival

Photo credit: Ed Mason