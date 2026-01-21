MONSTROSITY Announces New Album 'Screams From Beneath The Surface', Shares 'The Colossal Rage' Music Video

Emerging from the shadowy depths of the extreme metal underground, MONSTROSITY reasserts its unrelenting dominance with the band's latest opus, "Screams From Beneath The Surface", set to drop on March 13 on Metal Blade Records.

This ferocious release — MONSTROSITY's first in seven years — showcases the band's signature blend of aggression, technical precision, and intensity. Led by drummer, founder and primary songwriter Lee Harrison, MONSTROSITY is reinvigorated with a formidable lineup: long-tenured guitarist Matt Barnes, the triumphant return of original bassist Mark Van Erp, and vocalist Ed Webb (ex-MASSACRE),whose guttural, visceral delivery injects electrifying new energy into the band's sound. "Screams From Beneath The Surface" not only solidifies MONSTROSITY's hallmark death metal ferocity but also pushes the genre's boundaries, forging a path that is both innovative and true to their roots.

The album, containing ten tracks of uncompromising death metal, exemplifies the insurgent spirit MONSTROSITY has long been celebrated for. Standout songs like "Banished To The Skies" and "The Atrophied" deliver a masterclass in blending bone-crushing riffs, intricate drumming, and vivid, visceral lyrical imagery that sears into the listener's psyche. Meanwhile, tracks such as "The Dark Aura" and "Fortunes Engraved In Blood" showcase the band's ability to evolve, introducing fresh sonic dimensions while maintaining the savage intensity that defines their legacy. Each composition is evidence of MONSTROSITY's technical prowess and their refusal to compromise, cementing their status as pioneers of the genre.

"Screams From Beneath The Surface" was crafted with meticulous attention to detail, reflecting Harrison's monstrous vision and the band's seamless chemistry. The recording process spanned multiple studios to achieve sonic perfection. Drums, bass, and mixing were handled at Audiohammer Studios under the expert guidance of producer Jason Suecof (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, DEICIDE, JOB FOR A COWBOY),while vocals, guitars, and mastering took place at the legendary Morrisound Studios, where MONSTROSITY reunited with revered producer Jim Morris (ICED EARTH, WARRANT, SAVATAGE),alongside Mark Prator and BJ Ramone. This combination of cutting-edge and classic production techniques ensure a punishing sound that is honoring the band's storied history while embracing modern death metal's evolution. The album's striking cover art, created by artist Timbul Cahyono, is a wholly organic creation, free from A.I. or computer-generated renderings, embodying the raw, authentic spirit of MONSTROSITY's music.

In advance of the record's release, today the band unleashes first single, "The Colossal Rage". The track hits hard and gets right to the point. This straightforward song delivers a barrage of riffs with a monstrous attitude. New MONSTROSITY vocalist Ed Webb unleashes a punishing performance including some monumental screams. "A pedestal for a king to rise" indeed. Van Erp's bass relentlessly pummels throughout, complemented by Barnes's impressive lead guitar work. Harrison wrote the original themes for the song and collaborated with Barnes to elevate it to the next level. The lyrics are unforgiving and dominating, sparing no living creature. Fully intended to roll over the listener like a bulldozer.

MONSTROSITY's video for "The Colossal Rage", directed by Thomas Crane of Kill Devil Films, can be seen below.

With "Screams From Beneath The Surface", MONSTROSITY not only upholds the brutal tradition established by its previous works but also charts bold new territory, delivering a release that is as innovative as it is devastating.

"Screams From Beneath The Surface" track listing:

01. Banished To The Skies

02. The Colossal Rage

03. The Atrophied

04. Spiral

05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood

06. Vapors

07. The Thorns

08. Blood Works

09. The Dark Aura

10. Veil Of Disillusion

MONSTROSITY is:

Ed Webb - vocals

Matt Barnes - guitars

Mark Van Erp - bass

Lee Harrison - drums

Photo by Tim Hubbard