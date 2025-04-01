ARCHITECTS Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour

U.K. metalcore titans ARCHITECTS are taking their explosive new album, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", on the road with a North American headline tour. Out now via Epitaph Records, the album has catapulted the band to new heights, and 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year.

Before storming the U.S., ARCHITECTS will join LINKIN PARK for select dates in Germany on their highly anticipated world tour. The band will then kick off their North American run with festival appearances at Rock Fest, Upheaval and Inkcarceration, before launching into 21 headlining shows across the U.S. and Canada, produced by Live Nation, with support from ERRA and HOLYWATR.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, April 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning April 4 at 10 a.m. local time at ArchitectsOfficial.com.

This tour marks the first time North American fans will experience "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" live. The band's 11th studio album has already made a serious impact, debuting at No. 2 on the U.K. official albums chart, No. 1 on Current Rock Albums (Music Connect),and cracking the Billboard 200 for the first time. Meanwhile, their single "Everything Ends" is making waves at rock radio, debuting as the No. 1 most-added track in its first week and jumping to No. 24 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

ARCHITECTS North American tour dates:

Jul. 17 - Cadott Rockfest - Cadott, WI*

Jul. 18 - Upheaval Fest - Grand Rapids, MI*

Jul. 20 - DWP Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH*

Jul. 21 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Jul. 23 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Jul. 24 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Jul. 26 - House Of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

Jul. 27 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

Jul. 29 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Jul. 31 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 01 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Aug. 02 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

Aug. 04 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Aug. 05 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Aug. 07 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 08 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

Aug. 11 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 12 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 14 - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto - Toronto, ON

Aug. 15 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

Aug. 16 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

Aug. 19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

Aug. 21 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 22 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

* Festivals

Since 2022's critically acclaimed album "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", ARCHITECTS have continued their stratospheric rise, establishing themselves as one of the most important rock bands to emerge from the U.K. They spent 12 months touring extensively, most notably as one of the personally chosen support acts on the METALLICA tour as well as appearances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Mayhem, Download and a headline slot at Bloodstock Open Air festival.

Photo credit: Ed Mason