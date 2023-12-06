ARMORED SAINT Announces Summer 2024 European Tour

Iconic heavy metal outfit ARMORED SAINT will return to Europe in the summer for a full run of club shows and handpicked festivals.

Comments ARMORED SAINT vocalist John Bush: "What up Euro SAINT heads. Long time no talk. Well, that's about to end. After not performing on European soil since 2019, we're proud to announce that we will be returning to Europe in the summer of 2024. We will be doing a combination of festivals: Wacken, Alcatraz, Rock Of Ages, Brutal Assault and Rockstadt Extreme in Romania which will be a first, playing Romania for SAINT! We also will be doing some headline shows in Germany, Poland and The Netherlands as well as five dates in Britain!

"We love Europe and have been frustrated that it has taken so long to come back, but we WILL make up for lost time! Thanks for your patience!

"Looking forward to playing 'Punching The Sky' songs as well as all the classics and maybe a few deep tracks.

"See ya soon. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!"

Tour dates:

Jul. 27 - DE - Brande-Hörnerkirchen - Headbangers Open Air

Jul. 28 - DE - Rottenburg-Seebronn - Rock Of Ages

Jul. 30 - DE - Berlin - Hole 44

Jul. 31 - PL - Goleniów - Rampa Kultura

Aug. 01 - DE - Wacken - Wacken Open Air

Aug. 04 - RO - Rasnov - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug. 07 - CZ - Josefov - Brutal Assault Festival

Aug. 09 - NL - Amsterdam - Melkweg

Aug. 10 - DE - Essen - Turock

Aug. 11 - BE - Kortrijk - Alcatraz Festival

Aug. 13 - UK - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

Aug. 14 - UK - Manchester - Rebellion

Aug. 16 - UK - Wolverhampton – KK's Steel Mill

Aug. 17 - UK - London - The Dome

Aug. 18 - UK - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms

This past July, Bush was asked about the progress of the songwriting sessions for ARMORED SAINT's follow-up to 2020's "Punching The Sky" album. He said: "We kind of started writing some songs a little bit, [ARMORED SAINT bassist] Joey Vera and myself. We are kind of like the catalyst to get the songwriting going. We kind of move slow — very slow — but I say it's quality over quantity. So even though there's not a lot of ARMORED SAINT records, they're all great. Tracy, who's Joey's wife and is the president of Metal Blade and is an amazing person, has kind of tried to give us a kick in the ass to hurry up a little bit. And I am gonna be turning 60 next month, so it's, like, time is not our side."

ARMORED SAINT was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on July 13, 2023 at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The event was hosted by 95.5 KLOS DJ Marci Wiser, and featured performances by WEAPONS OF ANEW, Sergio Michel and DECONSTRUCT, surprise guest appearances and an all-star jam.

Seven months ago, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers" celebrates the 40-year career of ARMORED SAINT and the 50-year friendship the bandmembers have shared from school in El Sereno, a Los Angeles suburb.

Many friends of the band have given interviews, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich from METALLICA tell tales of their early days touring, Scott Ian of ANTHRAX talks about seeing ARMORED SAINT in 1985, QUEENSRŸCHE members Eddie Jackson and Todd La Torre talk about the shared history. Key music industry figures and producers, A&R men, roadies, record label executives and family share thoughts and stories about the band's 40-year history.

ARMORED SAINT's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.