ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Announces New Album 'Kingdom Undone', Releases Music Video For 'Scars'February 25, 2023
Canadian metallers ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will release their second full-length album, "Kingdom Undone", on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band began recording the LP in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee and at its own studio in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis, who also was in change of producing, mixing and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.
ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN said: "After many obstacles and times of uncertainty, we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! 'Kingdom Undone' is ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece and we can’t wait to play these songs for you on the road!"
Today, the band set the stage with the incendiary fretwork and pummeling drums that erupts throughout "Scars". The contagious melody will lead listeners on an energetic journey that will leave them shouting along "Why don't you show your scars?"
ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN vocalist Jamison Friesen adds: "We are very excited to release the first track off our upcoming album 'Kingdom Undone'! 'Scars' is about being real with the people around you and to stop pretending to be something you're not. It doesn't matter what's on the outside, it's about having the courage not to hide who you are! We look forward to playing it on our upcoming tours."
"Kingdom Undone" track listing:
01. Scars
02. Your Fiction
03. Trust
04. Ghosts
05. Hell Comes Home
06. One More Day
07. Liminal
08. Burn
09. Who The Masters Serve
10. Bury Me
11. Hallowed
Next month, ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will hit the road with San Francisco Bay Area thrash legends HEATHEN. The "Empire Of The Blind" tour will kick off on March 9 in Rhode Island and will travel up and down the East Coast, making stops in Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando before concluding in Philadelphia on March 26.
Tour dates:
March 09 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
March 10 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
March 11 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
March 12 - Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dee’s
March 13 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
March 14 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray
March 15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
March 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
March 17 - Knoxville, TN - The Brickyard
March 18 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs
March 19 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
March 20 - Miami, FL - Gramps
March 21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
March 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone
March 24 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse
March 25 - Baltimore, MD - Metro
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN is:
Jamison Friesen - Vocals
Brendan Anderson - Guitar
Ryan Sorensen - Guitar
Liam Frith - Bass
Ty Fox - Drums
