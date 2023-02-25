ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Announces New Album 'Kingdom Undone', Releases Music Video For 'Scars'

Canadian metallers ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will release their second full-length album, "Kingdom Undone", on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band began recording the LP in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee and at its own studio in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis, who also was in change of producing, mixing and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN said: "After many obstacles and times of uncertainty, we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! 'Kingdom Undone' is ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece and we can’t wait to play these songs for you on the road!"

Today, the band set the stage with the incendiary fretwork and pummeling drums that erupts throughout "Scars". The contagious melody will lead listeners on an energetic journey that will leave them shouting along "Why don't you show your scars?"

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN vocalist Jamison Friesen adds: "We are very excited to release the first track off our upcoming album 'Kingdom Undone'! 'Scars' is about being real with the people around you and to stop pretending to be something you're not. It doesn't matter what's on the outside, it's about having the courage not to hide who you are! We look forward to playing it on our upcoming tours."

"Kingdom Undone" track listing:

01. Scars

02. Your Fiction

03. Trust

04. Ghosts

05. Hell Comes Home

06. One More Day

07. Liminal

08. Burn

09. Who The Masters Serve

10. Bury Me

11. Hallowed

Next month, ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will hit the road with San Francisco Bay Area thrash legends HEATHEN. The "Empire Of The Blind" tour will kick off on March 9 in Rhode Island and will travel up and down the East Coast, making stops in Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando before concluding in Philadelphia on March 26.

Tour dates:

March 09 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

March 10 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

March 11 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

March 12 - Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dee’s

March 13 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

March 14 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray

March 15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

March 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

March 17 - Knoxville, TN - The Brickyard

March 18 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

March 19 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

March 20 - Miami, FL - Gramps

March 21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

March 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

March 24 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse

March 25 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN is:

Jamison Friesen - Vocals

Brendan Anderson - Guitar

Ryan Sorensen - Guitar

Liam Frith - Bass

Ty Fox - Drums